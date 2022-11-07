Sharon Lokedi wins Sh12M in her 1st marathon attempt, as Evans Chebet makes global headlines

Lokedi surprised many after she floor veteran athletes in her first debut marathon, walking away with the $100,000 (Sh12 million) prize money.

She clocked a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds, leaving top-tier runners in her wake during the final 4 kilometres.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, a Kenyan-born Israeli who was considered the fastest woman on the list of participants came second.

In third place was Gotytom Gebreslase, the reigning world champion from Ethiopia.

Fourth place went to 42-year-old Kenyan Edna Kiplagat, a world-class marathoner.

“I am out of words, I am really excited, so happy you know…I just won!” Lokedi told the media after the race.

The men’s marathon was won by Evans Chebet who also made headlines after becoming the first man to win the New York City and Boston Marathons in the same year since 2011.

He finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 41 seconds, ahead of Ethiopia's Shura Kitata, while the Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye finished third by more than a minute.

The Kenyan runner also took home the $100,000 (Sh12 million) prize money.

With Chebet's triumph, Kenyan men have now won each of the six major city marathons this year.