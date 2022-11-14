Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

These athletes were chosen from five countries from three different associations, based on their outstanding achievements across all athletics competitions in 2022, especially at the World Championships in Oregon, and World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Amusan is the first Nigerian athlete in history to be nominated for the prestigious award, and her chances of winning are on a very high side, considering she’s the first Nigerian to win a World outdoor title and set a World Record (WR).

Pulse Nigeria

She also retained her Africa, Commonwealth and Diamond League titles to end the year as the best 100m hurdler in the world.

Here’s a summary of the nominated athletes' performances this year:

Tobi Amusan

Set a new World 100mH Record (12.12s), first Nigerian to own an athletics WR

World 100mH Champion, first Nigerian to become a World Champion

Diamond League 100mH Champion, first Nigerian to achieve this feat

Diamond League 100mH Champion, first Nigerian to achieve this feat

Set a new Commonwealth Games 100mH record (12.30s)

African 100mH Champion

Sydney McLaughlin

World 400mH and 4x400m Champion

b967403d-4265-438a-8387-0b0d5089c83e

Broke the World 400mH record with 51.41s at the US Championships

Further improved the World Record to 50.68s to win the world title

Yulimar Rojas

World Indoor and Outdoor Triple Jump Champion

Diamond League Triple Jump Champion

AFP

Improved her World Record to 15.74m in Belgrade

Kimberly Garcia

World 20km Race Walk Champion, winning Peru’s first ever World Athletics Championships medal

World 35km Race Walk Champion in a South American record to complete a race walk double

Pulse Nigeria

World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 20km Bronze medallist

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

World 100m Champion, claiming a fifth Gold medal in the event

Diamond League 100m Champion

Pulse Live Kenya

Ran a world-leading 10.62s among her record seven sub-10.70s 100m races of the season

Voting procedure for 2022 World Athletes of the Year

The voting procedure was via a three-way voting process to determine the finalists.The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 1.3 million votes were registered.

The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.