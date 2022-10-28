Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

LISTICLE

Kipchoge Keino is among the top 10 richest athletes despite retiring from the track several years ago.

From left: Eliud Kipchoge, Ezekiel Kemboi and David Rudisha.
From left: Eliud Kipchoge, Ezekiel Kemboi and David Rudisha.

While some people run to exercise, others do run to make a living. Pulse Sports has analyzed and compiled a list of the top ten athletes in Kenya for the year 2022.

Eliud Kipchoge has amassed his wealth through running and he is currently the richest athlete in Kenya with a total net worth of $3.5m (sh424m).

Kipchoge hails from the famous Nandi County and he made headlines back in 2019 when he raced against time setting a record of 1:59:40hrs in Austria.

Eliud Kipchoge hands out Medals to winners of the 2022 TCS London Marathon ÒMini MarathonÓ which took place ahead of the London Marathon with new title Sponsor TCS London on September 29, 2022.
Eliud Kipchoge hands out Medals to winners of the 2022 TCS London Marathon ÒMini MarathonÓ which took place ahead of the London Marathon with new title Sponsor TCS London on September 29, 2022. AFP

Eliud broke another record again this year on September 25, 2022, after winning the Berlin Marathon by clocking 2:01:09.

Kipchoge Keino is among the pioneers of athletics in Kenya and he was the richest athlete in Kenya before Eliud Kipchoge overtook him recently.

Laureus Academy member Kipchoge Keino poses for photos on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Larvotto, Monaco on February 14, 2017.
Laureus Academy member Kipchoge Keino poses for photos on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Larvotto, Monaco on February 14, 2017. AFP

Keino is estimated to be worth $3m (Sh364m). He acquired most of this wealth while he was still a vibrant youth. Keino is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist winner.

Ezekiel Kemboi is famous in Kenya for inventing funny celebration dancing styles whenever he emerges a winner in Olympic Marathon competitions.

Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya on August 17, 2016.
Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya on August 17, 2016. AFP

Kemboi is estimated to be worth $2.7m (Sh327m), wealth that he has acquired through hard work on the track. Kemboi has made headlines in the past for winning four consecutive world championships in the steeplechase.

Julius Yego, mostly known to many Kenyans as the man with strong hands is estimated to be worth $2.2m (Sh266m) which he acquired while at the prime of his career.

Julius Yego of Kenya competes during the Men s Javelin Throw Qualification at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on October 5, 2019.
Julius Yego of Kenya competes during the Men s Javelin Throw Qualification at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on October 5, 2019. AFP

Yego made headlines back in 2015 when he threw his javelin to register a record of 92.72 metres in the Commonwealth games at the time.

Vivian Cheruiyot is among the richest athletes in Kenya with an estimated net worth of around $1.5m (Sh181m)

Vivian Cheruiyot crosses the finishing line 2nd during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 28, 2019, in London.
Vivian Cheruiyot crosses the finishing line 2nd during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 28, 2019, in London. AFP

Vivian clinched the gold medal in 2016 after winning the 5000 metres Olympics

Catherine Ndereba is a hard-working lady who has amassed an estimated net worth of $1m (Sh121m) just by running on the track.

Catherine Ndereba, 4-time winner of the Boston Marathon, speaks as part of Boston Marathon Fan Fest on April 17, 2022.
Catherine Ndereba, 4-time winner of the Boston Marathon, speaks as part of Boston Marathon Fan Fest on April 17, 2022. AFP

The marathon runner broke the Women’s Marathon World Record in 2001 at 2:18:47 in Chicago, USA.

Known to many as the fastest man in Kenya and on earth, David Rudisha won the 800 metres London Olympics with a record of 1:40:90.

Athlete David Rudisha (Kenya) attends the press conference PK Pressekonferenz prior to the Golden Spike Ostrava athletic meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 27, 2017.
Athlete David Rudisha (Kenya) attends the press conference PK Pressekonferenz prior to the Golden Spike Ostrava athletic meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 27, 2017. AFP

Just like Ndereba, Rudisha's net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1m (Sh121m).

Pamela Jelimo is in the shadows despite being the first Kenyan to win the Golden League Jackpot in 2008.

Kenya's Pamela Jelimo pictured during the Women 800m event at the Memorial Ivo Van Damme Diamond League meeting, at the King Baudouin stadium on September 7, 2012.
Kenya's Pamela Jelimo pictured during the Women 800m event at the Memorial Ivo Van Damme Diamond League meeting, at the King Baudouin stadium on September 7, 2012. AFP

Pamela has been estimated to have a net worth of $1m (Sh121m)

Asbel Kiprop is another who has amassed his wealth through running and his net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1m (Sh121m).

Asbel Kiprop in Monaco on July 21, 2017.
Asbel Kiprop in Monaco on July 21, 2017. AFP

Kiprop has specialized in the 1500 metres races and he is a three-time world champion.

Paul Tergat retired from athletics but then he had already acquired a lot of money from Olympics when he was still young and vibrant.

Paul Tergat poses for the photographer during the gala evening of the 2022 edition of the Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting on August 31, 2022.
Paul Tergat poses for the photographer during the gala evening of the 2022 edition of the Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting on August 31, 2022. AFP

Tergat is estimated to be worth$890k (Sh108m).

