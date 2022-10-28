Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

Eliud Kipchoge- $3.5m (sh424m)

Eliud Kipchoge has amassed his wealth through running and he is currently the richest athlete in Kenya with a total net worth of $3.5m (sh424m).

Kipchoge hails from the famous Nandi County and he made headlines back in 2019 when he raced against time setting a record of 1:59:40hrs in Austria.

Eliud broke another record again this year on September 25, 2022, after winning the Berlin Marathon by clocking 2:01:09.

Kipchoge Keino- $3m (Sh364m)

Kipchoge Keino is among the pioneers of athletics in Kenya and he was the richest athlete in Kenya before Eliud Kipchoge overtook him recently.

Keino is estimated to be worth $3m (Sh364m). He acquired most of this wealth while he was still a vibrant youth. Keino is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist winner.

Ezekiel Kemboi- $2.7m (Sh327m)

Ezekiel Kemboi is famous in Kenya for inventing funny celebration dancing styles whenever he emerges a winner in Olympic Marathon competitions.

Kemboi is estimated to be worth $2.7m (Sh327m), wealth that he has acquired through hard work on the track. Kemboi has made headlines in the past for winning four consecutive world championships in the steeplechase.

Julius Yego- $2.2m (Sh266m)

Julius Yego, mostly known to many Kenyans as the man with strong hands is estimated to be worth $2.2m (Sh266m) which he acquired while at the prime of his career.

Yego made headlines back in 2015 when he threw his javelin to register a record of 92.72 metres in the Commonwealth games at the time.

Vivian Cheruiyot - $1.5m (Sh181m)

Vivian Cheruiyot is among the richest athletes in Kenya with an estimated net worth of around $1.5m (Sh181m)

Vivian clinched the gold medal in 2016 after winning the 5000 metres Olympics

Catherine Ndereba - $1m (Sh121m)

Catherine Ndereba is a hard-working lady who has amassed an estimated net worth of $1m (Sh121m) just by running on the track.

The marathon runner broke the Women’s Marathon World Record in 2001 at 2:18:47 in Chicago, USA.

David Rudisha- $1m (Sh121m)

Known to many as the fastest man in Kenya and on earth, David Rudisha won the 800 metres London Olympics with a record of 1:40:90.

Just like Ndereba, Rudisha's net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1m (Sh121m).

Pamela Jelimo- $1m (Sh121m)

Pamela Jelimo is in the shadows despite being the first Kenyan to win the Golden League Jackpot in 2008.

Pamela has been estimated to have a net worth of $1m (Sh121m)

Asbel Kiprop - $1m (Sh121m)

Asbel Kiprop is another who has amassed his wealth through running and his net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1m (Sh121m).

Kiprop has specialized in the 1500 metres races and he is a three-time world champion.

Paul Tergat- $890k (Sh108m)

Paul Tergat retired from athletics but then he had already acquired a lot of money from Olympics when he was still young and vibrant.

