Why Kenyan Athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) will hold an emergency meeting in Monaco on November 25, 2022, and the main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the fate of various nations which have had many cases of doping.

Kenya is known worldwide for producing some of the elite athletes and it is now becoming a question of how genuine our athletes are.

There are speculations that Kenya will be banned from the international stage as the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) continues to unearth doping cases day by day.

Barnaba Korir who is the Athletics Kenya (AK) youth development chairman hinted with a cheeky post recently on the possibility of Kenya being suspended on the prestigious podium for a while.

He blamed some of the athletes for ruining the dreams of the few clean marathoners as he requested for people to pray since the situation is unpleasant as it stands.

Korir also stated that rogue athletes won't be covered up anymore to avoid the risks of being banned from taking part in the competitions.