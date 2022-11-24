BREAKING

Why Kenyan Athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Wada and AIU will hold a meeting on November 25, 2022, to discuss the fate of Kenyan athletes in regard to doping

From left second Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo, Keneth Kiprop Renju with gold medal and third Benard Kimeli, all of Kenya after the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon 2022 race in Prague, Czech Republic on April 2, 2022.
From left second Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo, Keneth Kiprop Renju with gold medal and third Benard Kimeli, all of Kenya after the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon 2022 race in Prague, Czech Republic on April 2, 2022.

Kenya has been in the limelight for doping cases in the recent past after several top athletes were caught with banned substances in their bloodstreams.

Recommended articles

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) will hold an emergency meeting in Monaco on November 25, 2022, and the main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the fate of various nations which have had many cases of doping.

Kenya is known worldwide for producing some of the elite athletes and it is now becoming a question of how genuine our athletes are.

Kenyans Marius Kipserem (L) and Kiprop Limo (2L), the Ethiopian Tadesse Tola (2R) and the Kenyan Kimutai Kiplimo (R) run during the Bogota Half Marathon in Bogota on July 31, 2016.
Kenyans Marius Kipserem (L) and Kiprop Limo (2L), the Ethiopian Tadesse Tola (2R) and the Kenyan Kimutai Kiplimo (R) run during the Bogota Half Marathon in Bogota on July 31, 2016. AFP

READ: List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

There are speculations that Kenya will be banned from the international stage as the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) continues to unearth doping cases day by day.

Barnaba Korir who is the Athletics Kenya (AK) youth development chairman hinted with a cheeky post recently on the possibility of Kenya being suspended on the prestigious podium for a while.

He blamed some of the athletes for ruining the dreams of the few clean marathoners as he requested for people to pray since the situation is unpleasant as it stands.

Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira on May 13, 2018.
Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira on May 13, 2018. AFP

Korir also stated that rogue athletes won't be covered up anymore to avoid the risks of being banned from taking part in the competitions.

Other nations are calling for Kenya to be dropped from taking part in international athletics and Korir is worried that it will take a while for Kenya to bounce back if AIU will take action against the country.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • From left second Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo, Keneth Kiprop Renju with gold medal and third Benard Kimeli, all of Kenya after the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon 2022 race in Prague, Czech Republic on April 2, 2022.

    Why Kenyan Athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

  • Eluid Kipchoge and El Bakkali makes World Athlete of the Year final list.

    Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

  • Julius Achon

    Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Recommended articles

Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other top-rated football stories today

Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other top-rated football stories today

Why Kenyan Athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

Why Kenyan Athletes should be worried as Wada and AIU meet in Monaco

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

You will face the music! Germany takes FIFA to court over the OneLove armband

You will face the music! Germany takes FIFA to court over the OneLove armband

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

'Golden Boy for a reason' - Reactions as Gavi inspires in Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in World Cup opener

'Golden Boy for a reason' - Reactions as Gavi inspires in Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in World Cup opener

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Brazil v Serbia
QATAR2022

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

President George Weah of Liberia with his son Timothy and rest of his family
QATAR 2022

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

World Cup live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Spain recorded their biggest win at the World Cup with a blowout against an under par Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

Reactions as Spain begin World Cup campaign with Costa Rica thrashing
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Golden Boy for a reason' - Reactions as Gavi inspires in Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in World Cup opener