First Kenyan to win an Olympic medal dies

AK said in a statement that the renowned middle-distance race legend passed away in Kericho county on Tuesday, November 1, after a long illness.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and all Kenyan sports stakeholders. We will surely miss the presence of a truly loveable and kind person who selflessly made the country proud on the global stage,” the organisation mourned.

He was 84 years old at the time of his death.

Mzee Chuma was the first Kenyan to win an Olympic medal when he won bronze in 800m at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Kiprugut also made a breakthrough on the international stage after storming to the silver medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico.

He also stole the headlines with two gold medals in the 400 and 800 meters at the first Al African Games held in Brazzaville, Congo in 1965.

The following year, he clinched a bronze medal in the 880 yards at the Commonwealth Games held in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kiprugut sealed a slot in the Kenyan team that placed fifth in the 4400 yards at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia. His teammates in the event included Peter Francis, Seraphino Antao, and Kimaru Sonkok.