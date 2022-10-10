PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang rekindles feud with Arteta, claims he can't handle 'big players'

The Gabon star has criticised the management style of the Arsenal boss and his inability to handle big egos.

Mikel Arteta showed Aubameyang the way out of the Emirates.
Chelsea forward Pierre-Emile Aubameyang has rekindled his infamous feud with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang claimed that the Gunners boss, who stripped him of the captaincy, can't handle big egos.

Once the darling of Arsenal fans, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The 33-year-old infamously left the London side for LaLiga giant FC Barcelona after the club terminated his contract following a fall-out with Arteta.

Speaking on the incident for the first time since he left, Aubameyang criticised Arteta's inability to handle big players and revealed he needs young players who don't say anything.

''I remember they [Barcelona] first called my father," he said according to Mailonline via A Jewellers

Barca forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (25) in action at Red Bull Arena in Harrison New Jersey on July 30, 2022
"We knew the coach, Xavi, then he called me and said there is an opportunity because you have those problems with Arsenal, but if you come you will help us a lot, so I said, 'okay'."

''But to manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta) can't deal with it. He (Arteta) needs some young players, they don't say anything, they listen.''

Aubameyang played a key role in Arteta's only trophy as a manager.
The forward spent four years at Arsenal, over two of those years with Arteta, leading the club to an Emirates FA Cup win before he was stripped as captain due to several disciplinary issues and subsequently sacked. Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 appearances

Meanwhile, just a few months after he left Arsenal for Spain, Aubameyang has since returned to London but with rivals Chelsea.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Chelsea
The Gabonese joined Blues in the summer after he was considered surplus to requirement at Barcelona following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Aubameyang has started life at Stamford Bridge in superb fashion, bagging two goals in four games for the Blues.

Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league
Like Gabon forward, his former club and Arteta are also doing well as they currently lead the Premier League after an excellent start to the season.

