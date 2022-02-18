Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

All the 48 drivers have been on the road for the last nine days, battling fiercely for the top gong that will be awarded on February 18 at the pristine Ocean Sports Hotel in Watamu, Kilifi County.

Heading into the final stretch, the Kabras Sugar racing ace had remarkably clung on to the lead three consecutive days despite not winning a single stage.

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic has traversed Naivasha, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Amboseli, and part of Taita. They head to Taita Hills today and Watamu.

Earlier in the event, Patrik Sandell was thought to be the dark horse in the competition, but this has since changed after his good run was brought down by mechanical gremlins.

Drivers whose hopes have been smoked out are defending champion Kris Rosenberger of Austria and American YouTube sensation Ken Block.

Block ‘sprinted’ to first place on Day One of the competition but failed to maintain his lead which was grabbed by Chager to the final.