RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

This is Chager's first-ever Safari Classic victory

Kenya's Baldev Chager in action at the East African Safari Classic Rally. [Ziyaan Sidi]
Kenya's Baldev Chager in action at the East African Safari Classic Rally. [Ziyaan Sidi]

Kenya has once again been placed on the map following Baldev Chager's victory at the just concluded East Africa Safari Classic Rally, with Sweden’s Patrik Sandell coming in second and Ian Duncan rounding off the podium.

Recommended articles

All the 48 drivers have been on the road for the last nine days, battling fiercely for the top gong that will be awarded on February 18 at the pristine Ocean Sports Hotel in Watamu, Kilifi County.

Heading into the final stretch, the Kabras Sugar racing ace had remarkably clung on to the lead three consecutive days despite not winning a single stage.

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic has traversed Naivasha, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Amboseli, and part of Taita. They head to Taita Hills today and Watamu.

Earlier in the event, Patrik Sandell was thought to be the dark horse in the competition, but this has since changed after his good run was brought down by mechanical gremlins.

Drivers whose hopes have been smoked out are defending champion Kris Rosenberger of Austria and American YouTube sensation Ken Block.

Block ‘sprinted’ to first place on Day One of the competition but failed to maintain his lead which was grabbed by Chager to the final.

More to follow...

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chepngetich to compete for Sh28 million at Nagoya marathon

Chepngetich to compete for Sh28 million at Nagoya marathon

Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

Lioness Captain Olando named coach of UAE women's rugby team

Lioness Captain Olando named coach of UAE women's rugby team

AFC Leopards saved from paying former player Sh1.8 million

AFC Leopards saved from paying former player Sh1.8 million

Dzeko faces off with Salah as Liverpool lay in wait for Inter

Dzeko faces off with Salah as Liverpool lay in wait for Inter

Bruce's first home game as West Brom boss ends in Blackburn draw

Bruce's first home game as West Brom boss ends in Blackburn draw

Trending

Sports hooliganilism re-surfacing in Kenyan football

A fan being ejected from the stadium by security. Photo/Boniface Okendo, Standard

Brazil and Argentina ordered to play World Cup abandoned qualifier

An employee of the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Argentina's Marcos Acuna as the the World Cup Qatar qualifier in Sao Paul was halted Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA

Karim Adeyemi, the rising German star Bayern let get away

Germany forward Karim Adeyemi (L) scored three goals in the group stages to help Salzburg reach the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: HANS PUNZ

Kenyan-born Samoan sends tongues wagging at Winter Olympics

The 36-year-old representing American Samoa is an author, model, photographer and Princeton alumnus who is vying for one of two open spots on the IOC’s athletes’ commission.