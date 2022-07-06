'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

On Wednesday, July 6, La Liga giants unveiled Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.
'Barcelona have recovered their Africanism' - Laporta compares Kessie to Yaya Toure, Eto'o and Keita.
Kessie was announced as Barcelona's first signing of the summer at the start of the week.
After five years in the Italian Serie A with AC Milan, Kessie joins Barcelona as a free agent.
The 25-year-old Kessie was presented at the Ciutat Esportiva with his family and friends in attendance.
Kessie on Barcelona
Kessie signed a four year contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou until June, 30 2026, with a 500million euros buy out clause.
Kessie talked about how head coach Xavi Hernandez convinced him to sign for Barcelona.
At the press conference, he said, "When a coach like Xavi calls you up, you can be happy because that means your work is being recognized.
"I spoke to him and he explained that I would have an important role at the club."
"I'm really looking forward to meeting all the coaching staff. I'm also very excited to meet my teammates and start training
Barcelona on Africa
Barcelona president Joan Laporta talked about the history of the club with African players.
Players such as Samuel Eto'o president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Ivory Coast star Yaya Toure and Mali's Seydou Keita all featured for Barcelona in the past.
Speaking about Barcelona's connection with the African continent, Laporta emphasized that Kessie will thrive at the Camp Nou.
He said, "Welcome Kessié. We are very satisfied with your signing.
"Kessié has always wanted to come to Barça. We want players who are excited to come here.
"We are very happy to satisfy the coach of having a player with the characteristics of Kessié, one of those midfielders that we were missing, with arrival into the box and Kessié is also a player who can help the defense."
"Barça is African. We have recovered our Africanism with the arrival of Kessié, remembering that many of the players we have had from Africa have performed very well, such as Eto'o, Keita, Touré."
