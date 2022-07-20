LA LIGA

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Raphinha bags 1st goal, 2 assists as Barcelona start USA pre-season tour with 6-0 win against Inter Miami

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]
Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

La Liga giants Barcelona recorded a 6-0 victory against Inter Miami in a pre-season fixture played in the early hours of Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Recommended articles

Barcelona recorded a 1-1 draw against lower league side Olot to start their pre-season campaign.

The Catalan side are now in the United States of America (USA) for the second phase of the pre-season campaign.

Without head coach Xavi Hernandez on the touch line, Barcelona were able to record a comfortable victory against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami in front of their home fans.

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Bayern Munich want Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen but will not meet Napoli's conditions

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]
Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video] Pulse Nigeria

Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the first goal for Barcelona in the 19th minute.

In the 25th minute, new signing Raphinha volleyed Alejandro Balde’s cross for the second.

Four minutes from halftime Ansu Fati made it three with a screamer. Raphinha ended the first half with one goal and two assists in his game.

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]
Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video] Pulse Nigeria

Òscar Hernández — Xavi’s brother and first assistant made a wholesaler of changes at halftime.

In the 55th minute, Gavi scored Barcelona's fourth from a free kick by Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands forward made it five in the 69th minute from a Jordi Alba pass to score the best goal of the game.

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]
Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video] Pulse Nigeria

Ousmane Dembele, who recently renewed his contract added a sixth in the 70th minute to wrap up a comfortable victory for Barcelona.

Barcelona will now face rivals Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Watch Barcelona beat Inter Miami below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mane Salah Mendy

    Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man 2022 African Player of the Year shortlist

  • Barcelona star Lewandowski sends a message to Culers.

    Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

  • Jesse Lingard, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani

    6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Recommended articles

Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man African Player of the Year shortlist

Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man African Player of the Year shortlist

Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

Disappointment as Cheruiyot and Kipsang fail to secure 1,500m podium

Disappointment as Cheruiyot and Kipsang fail to secure 1,500m podium

Trending

LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
PRE-SEASON

10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

It is pre-season but Erik ten Hag is having an impact on Manchester United already.
OREGON 2022

Day 4 of World Championships: Medals, medals, medals

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after competing in the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)
TRANSFERS

Barcelona slap €500m as buyout clause on 33-year-old Lewandowski

Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski
OREGON22

Faith Kipyegon clinches Kenya's first gold medal in Oregon

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya celebrates after competing in the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour
LA LIGA

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]

Watch Barcelona beat down Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season fixture [Video]
OREGON22

Disappointment as Cheruiyot and Kipsang fail to secure 1,500m podium

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 19: Abel Kipsang of Team Kenya and Timothy Cheruiyot of Team Kenya compete in the Men's 1500m Final on day five of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 19, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)