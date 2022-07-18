'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

In the early hours of Monday, July 18, Lewandowski arrived at the Barcelona pre-season camp home of Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami owned by England football icon David Beckham.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski was welcomed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the players in camp.

The reigning FIFA Best Player of the Year award winner was all smiles as he embraced his new teammates at the Inter Miami facilities in Florida, USA

Lewandowski explains Barcelona move

Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund back in 2014.

After eight years with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has now joined La Liga giants Barcelona.

In an interview with the Barcelona social media platforms, Lewandowski explained why he dumped Bayern Munich to join Barcelona.

He said, "I'm the guy who wants to play, wants to win and with Xavi it is very possible."

"I am very happy to be here, the last few days were very long but in the end the deal is done.

"I am now going to focus on a new chapter of my life, a new challenge but I'm still the same guy who not only wants to win games but the titles as well.

"I hope from the beginning of the season we can start winning and make our way to winning the titles.

"It's time for Barça to get back on track and I'm here to help Barça to be on the top and win titles.

"I was speaking to Xavi and I knew from the beginning that his ideas are going in a good way, hence it was easy for me to come to Barça as I know that.

"Xavi knows how to coach Barça as he was an amazing player for the club. He has an amazing future as a coach and I want to be a part of it.

"We have many good players with amazing quality and with this team we can achieve a lot this season."

During his time at Bayern Munich, Lewandowski helped knock out Barcelona several times in the Champions League.