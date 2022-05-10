Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Mané's contract at Liverpool runs out in the summer of 2023; negotiations over a new deal have been difficult.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met Mané’s agents in Mallorca on Friday night, prompting reports that a potential move for the Senegal forward is on the cards.

Twitter

Bayern will be looking to improve their squad with Poland’s Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his tenure.

The Bavarians have had a disappointing season despite winning the Bundesliga for the tenth time in a row.

The Munich based side were eliminated early from both the Champions League and the German Cup hence reason to improve their squad to be serious contenders again in Europe.

Pulse Ghana

Mané has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 21 goals.

The campaign backing Mane to contend for the Ballon d'Or in 2022 is gathering momentum, with the Senegal star netting the winning goal on their second leg match against Villarreal as Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final.