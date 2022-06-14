Beach volleyball duo return from Italy empty handed

The duo were on Monday, June 13 eliminated from Pool L at the Championships, following a 2-0 loss to Polish duo Kinga Wajtasik and Koclolek Katarzyna. Agala and Makokha lost 21-8 and 21-17 at the match played in Foro Italico.

The loss to Poland meant that Kenya finished at the bottom of Pool L with only three points from the three group games, following a 21-11 and 21-13 loss to Italy as well as 21-8 and 21-17 loss to Germany.

“It’s the end of the road for us. It has been a good experience meeting and watching the top flight teams in the sport from all over the world. Lessons learnt and we must invest in good preparations going forward,” Kenya men's coach Patrick Owino told the Nation Newspaper.

Pulse Live Kenya

Owino was brought in to lead the team after coach Salome Wanjala pulled out from the tournament in order to help prepare other team members for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for April 4 to August 31 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

This is the second time, Kenya was taking part in the World Championships, represented by Makokha and Naomi Too in Austria during the 2017 edition. The two finished bottom in Group 'C' in Austria following three back to back losses to Brazil, Canada and Netherlands.