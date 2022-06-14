VOLLEYBALL

Beach volleyball duo return from Italy empty handed

Cyprian Kimutai
The duo lost all their three Pool 'L' matches

[FILE] Kenya's Brackcides Khadambi reacts in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match between Brazil and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Kenya's Brackcides Khadambi reacts in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match between Brazil and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenya's national women's beach volleyball duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala have been eliminated from the Beach Volleyball World Championships following three losses to Poland, Germany and home side Italy.

The duo were on Monday, June 13 eliminated from Pool L at the Championships, following a 2-0 loss to Polish duo Kinga Wajtasik and Koclolek Katarzyna. Agala and Makokha lost 21-8 and 21-17 at the match played in Foro Italico.

The loss to Poland meant that Kenya finished at the bottom of Pool L with only three points from the three group games, following a 21-11 and 21-13 loss to Italy as well as 21-8 and 21-17 loss to Germany.

“It’s the end of the road for us. It has been a good experience meeting and watching the top flight teams in the sport from all over the world. Lessons learnt and we must invest in good preparations going forward,” Kenya men's coach Patrick Owino told the Nation Newspaper.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Gaudencia Makokha #1 of Team Kenya and Brackcides Khadambi #2 attempt to return the ball against Team Brazil during the Women's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Gaudencia Makokha #1 of Team Kenya and Brackcides Khadambi #2 attempt to return the ball against Team Brazil during the Women's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Owino was brought in to lead the team after coach Salome Wanjala pulled out from the tournament in order to help prepare other team members for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for April 4 to August 31 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

This is the second time, Kenya was taking part in the World Championships, represented by Makokha and Naomi Too in Austria during the 2017 edition. The two finished bottom in Group 'C' in Austria following three back to back losses to Brazil, Canada and Netherlands.

The elimination from the Championships was a similar result to the Tokyo Olympics last year where they equally lost all three matches in their Group D matches against Brazil, USA, and Latvia.

Cyprian Kimutai

