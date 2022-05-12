Harambee stars and Belgium KAA Gent defender Joseph Okumu on Tuesday night in their match against Gent suffered racial abuse after a fan spat on him.
Belgian club apologizes over racist act on Harambee Stars defender [Video]
Cameras captured the lady spitting on the Harambee Stars defender
Okumu who had come in for Hanche Olsen in the 67th minuted was spat at by a white female fan who was captured by cameras committing the act.
KV Mechelen who were the hosts to the match later released a statement saying the club did not have a place for the act adding that appropriate action was going to be taken against the fan.
“The images of a person in Box I spitting in the direction of a player of the visiting team have reached us. Let’s be clear, this has no place in our stadium, in any football stadium. We have provided the footage to our security team. Appropriate follow-up will be given to this,” a statement by KV Mechelen read.
The club later identified the lady who has since apologized for the act, the club however insisted it was going to take more action against the lady.
“The club has since discovered the identity of the supporter. The person in question has apologized extensively, but KV Mechelen will nevertheless take the necessary steps to arrive at an appropriate sanction. KAA Gent would like to thank KV Mechelen for handling this quickly and serenely,” the post by Okumu’s club read.
Okumu's KAA Gent also released a statement lauding the move by their competitors
"Our opponent of yesterday’s game @kvmechelen took immediate action after the game, are actively looking for that person and will take all necessary measures after identification,” read KAA Gent post on Twitter.
More from category
-
Belgian club apologizes over racist act on Harambee Stars defender [Video]
-
Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers
-
Frank Lampard praises Chelsea star who did Everton a huge favour