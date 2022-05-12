Belgian club apologizes over racist act on Harambee Stars defender [Video]

Okumu who had come in for Hanche Olsen in the 67th minuted was spat at by a white female fan who was captured by cameras committing the act.

KV Mechelen who were the hosts to the match later released a statement saying the club did not have a place for the act adding that appropriate action was going to be taken against the fan.

“The images of a person in Box I spitting in the direction of a player of the visiting team have reached us. Let’s be clear, this has no place in our stadium, in any football stadium. We have provided the footage to our security team. Appropriate follow-up will be given to this,” a statement by KV Mechelen read.

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - MARCH 2: Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent during the Croky Cup Semi Final match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at Jan Breydelstadion on March 2, 2022 in Brugge, Belgium (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The club later identified the lady who has since apologized for the act, the club however insisted it was going to take more action against the lady.

“The club has since discovered the identity of the supporter. The person in question has apologized extensively, but KV Mechelen will nevertheless take the necessary steps to arrive at an appropriate sanction. KAA Gent would like to thank KV Mechelen for handling this quickly and serenely,” the post by Okumu’s club read.

Okumu's KAA Gent also released a statement lauding the move by their competitors