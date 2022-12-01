Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Portugal game

Over 1.5

Portugal have played out this outcome in their two games in the group so far, even against a mean Uruguayan defence.

AFP

South Korea themselves were involved in a game where five goals were scored in their last outing.

Both these teams should play out over 1.5 easily.

Portugal vs South Korea correct score (0-2)

Portugal would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Portugal are the favourites ,so a win, the Republic of Korea are expected to play this game with qualification in mind, they would not make it easy for Portugal, so a big score lie should not be expected.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Portugal.

Bookings over 3.5 @ 1.71 odds

Booking Code:368X5KS

It is the last game of the group stages, tempers would be high, and tackles would be flying too.

AFP

It is an opportunity to take a punt on the bookings market.