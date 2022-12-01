Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between South Korea and Portugal.

3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal
3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

Recommended articles

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Portugal game

Portugal have played out this outcome in their two games in the group so far, even against a mean Uruguayan defence.

Ronaldo in action for Portugal
Ronaldo in action for Portugal AFP

South Korea themselves were involved in a game where five goals were scored in their last outing.

Both these teams should play out over 1.5 easily.

Portugal would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Portugal are the favourites ,so a win, the Republic of Korea are expected to play this game with qualification in mind, they would not make it easy for Portugal, so a big score lie should not be expected.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Portugal.

Booking Code:368X5KS

It is the last game of the group stages, tempers would be high, and tackles would be flying too.

Pepe in action for Portugal
Pepe in action for Portugal AFP

It is an opportunity to take a punt on the bookings market.

If you insist on betting on an option from this game, you should consider this.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

    Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

  • Betting tips and odds for Cameroon vs Brazil

    Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

  • Betting tips and odds for Ghana vs Uruguay

    Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

Recommended articles

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Who plays who? Fixture updates for 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16

Who plays who? Fixture updates for 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16

Sack Race: Former Barcelona coach bites the dust as Mexico terminates contract

Sack Race: Former Barcelona coach bites the dust as Mexico terminates contract

How Carthage Eagles soared back to Tunisia with Pulse of the Day performance

How Carthage Eagles soared back to Tunisia with Pulse of the Day performance

Why Ronaldo missed Wednesday's training and other stories making headlines today

Why Ronaldo missed Wednesday's training and other stories making headlines today

Lionel Messi misses a penalty: World Cup hits and misses

Lionel Messi misses a penalty: World Cup hits and misses

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Aliou Cisse head coach of Senegal on November 29, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic

‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Cristiano Ronaldo could be headed for a mega pay day in Saudi Arabia | Sportimage

REPORT: Ronaldo to team up with Aboubakar in Al Nassr after €200 million-per-year deal

Hakim ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview
Qatar 2022

Hakim Ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview

Stephanie Frappart on November 22, 2022, in Qatar.
QATAR 2022

Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup