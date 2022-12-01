There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between South Korea and Portugal.
Recommended articles
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Portugal game
Over 1.5
Portugal have played out this outcome in their two games in the group so far, even against a mean Uruguayan defence.
South Korea themselves were involved in a game where five goals were scored in their last outing.
Both these teams should play out over 1.5 easily.
Portugal vs South Korea correct score (0-2)
Portugal would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Portugal are the favourites ,so a win, the Republic of Korea are expected to play this game with qualification in mind, they would not make it easy for Portugal, so a big score lie should not be expected.
Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Portugal.
Bookings over 3.5 @ 1.71 odds
Booking Code:368X5KS
It is the last game of the group stages, tempers would be high, and tackles would be flying too.
It is an opportunity to take a punt on the bookings market.
If you insist on betting on an option from this game, you should consider this.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal
-
Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil
-
Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay