Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

Niyi Iyanda
Here are some top tips ahead of what promises to be a thrilling night of fights.

The main event and co-main event at UFC 276

After weeks of fanfare and unending hype, UFC 276 is finally upon us. Set to hold at the T-mobile Arena in Nevada USA, people will have the chance to see some of the UFC's best fighters go toe to toe.

Top Tip: Adesanya to win by decision - 2.37 odds

Longshot: Cannonier to win by TKO - 11.61 odds

Israel Adesanya headlines UFC 276 as he defends his Middleweight belt against former Heavyweight fighter Jared Cannonier. The fight has already been called the fight of the year and it promises to be an eye catching encounter.

Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier at the weigh-in for UFC 276 Pulse Nigeria

Adesanya is an elite striker, the former kickboxing champion often shows off his athleticism with flying kicks and highly coordinated attacks. Going into what will be his sixth title defence, Adesanya holds the upper hand due to his speed and range.

He can easily rack up points without getting into a brawl with Cannonier and he could easily take the fight till the final bell. However, for all of Adesanya's style, Jared Cannonier boasts equally impressive power.

Cannonier began his UFC career as a Heavyweight fighter, only making the switch to middleweight in 2018. Since that switch, has gone on to dominate the division, only losing to Robert Whittaker by what was a tight decision.

Of his 15 professional wins, Cannonier knocked out his opponent on 10 occasions, a testament to his brutish strength and eye for a killer blow. Adesanya holds a real threat with his range, but Cannonier was comfortable when fighting UFC Legend Anderson Silva, a man who Adesanya refers to as his idol in the sport.

Cannonier stopped Anderson Silva with a powerful kick in the 1st round Twitter

This will be an elite fight between two of the UFC's best strikers.

Top tip: O'Malley win by TKO - 2.76 odds

Longshot: Fight to last three rounds - 1.72 odds

The return of UFC's Bantamweight bad boy Sean O'Malley (15 wins and 14 knockouts) to the octagon is one that has been greeted with loads of fanfare. O'Malley is known as a knockout specialist and is renowned for his relentless barrages as well as his technical prowess.

Sean O'Malley is a crowd favourite ahead of UFC 276 Twitter

In Pedro Munhoz, O'Malley faces an experienced opponent who is quite different from many of the fighters he has come up against. Munhoz is the perfect match for O'Malley, a sturdy fighter who has never been knocked out, despite facing fighters like current Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo.

As O'Malley has only failed to knockout an opponent on four occasions, it might seem like a safe call, but recall that Munhoz has a powerful jaw would likely stay on his toes and avoid a fist fight.

O'Malley remains favourite to win, but it will not come easily. Sugar could earn himself his first win via decision.

Niyi Iyanda

