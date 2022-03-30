Best payment methods for sports betting in Kenya

However, Kenya has a more youthful gambling population. Young gamers in the country also spend more money on gambling than their counterparts in different countries on the continent.

Gaming enthusiasts in Kenya bet for fun or to win real money results. Nevertheless, low-income households tend to spend more on betting since they view gaming as a passive income stream.

Sports betting in Kenya

Did you know that gambling is most common in Kenya’s cities? Nairobi and Mombasa have the highest number of city residents. It, therefore, doesn’t come as a surprise that these cities have the most active sports betting enthusiasts.

Like West Africans, Kenyans are passionate about football. However, the country’s national football team has never progressed to any stage of the FIFA World Cup. And this hasn’t stopped gamblers in Kenya from taking part in online sports betting.

Gamers in Kenya prefer betting on the top 5 European leagues; the EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and League One. Of course, yes. You can also wager on other popular sports like basketball, tennis, rugby, baseball, horse racing, and more.

Alternative betting option in Kenya

Leading gaming platforms in Kenya offer a wide variety of betting options. Consequently, expect to come across casino offerings alongside sports betting offers. We also bet you will be pleased to learn you can enjoy casino and live casino games on some of these platforms.

Fans of games of chance should look forward to games like slots. In contrast, players who enjoy strategy-based games will enjoy offerings like roulette, poker, blackjack, or baccarat.

It will help to play on legit sites, especially if you want to access your winnings in the shortest time. For this reason, only sign up on gaming operators that have licenses from local or international gambling oversight bodies.

The legality of betting in Kenya

Did you know that Kenya was the first country in Africa to legalize all forms of gambling? What’s more, the country legalized all gaming activities in 1966. To get more acquainted with gaming in the country, check out the 1966 Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act. Also, note that the country’s Finance Act, 2021 introduced a 7.5% excise duty on all stakes.

What’s more, the country prohibits individuals below 18-years from gambling. Expect the Kenyan government to roll out new regulations to protect problem gamblers and young gamers.

Popular Banking Methods in Kenya

The best betting sites in Kenya understand that gamers enjoy banking flexibility, convenience, and hassle-free transactions. These platforms support various payment methods that you can use to transact on your account. Some of these banking options include;

Credit and debit cards

Do you have a credit or debit card from Visa, MasterCard, or any globally renowned card issuer? Numerous trusted and legit platforms in Kenya accept card payments. It will help you to opt for card deposits and withdrawals if you want to enjoy speedy, safe, secure, and affordable (near-free) transactions.

Also, expect to be treated to generous deposit and withdrawal limits. For this reason, high rollers and budget players can fund their gameplay on Kenyan betting sites using credit and debit cards. Always confirm that you register and play on sites that use the latest encryption technology to prevent hackers from accessing your sensitive financial information.

Mobile payments

Believe it or not, Mobile Payments are the most popular casino payment option in Kenya. Most, if not all, gamers use their M-Pesa and Airtel Money wallets to fund their casino or sportsbook accounts. These mobile wallets allow players to fund their betting accounts directly from their mobile phones.

You can use your M-Pesa and Airtel Money wallets for withdrawals and deposits. Also, remember that you can either use the USSD or the SIM Tool Kit to initiate your deposit. On the other hand, you can only initiate withdrawals from the casino’s cashier page. Fortunately, withdrawals are fast, affordable, and secure.

E-wallets

Numerous international bookmakers that accept Kenyan players support mainstream e-wallets. Meanwhile, local and foreign bookies that support e-wallets attract gamers to enjoy speedy, safe, and reliable transactions.

E-wallets give high rollers and budget players flexible gaming limits like card transactions. However, it will be best to confirm an e-wallet’s transaction limits if you want to avoid unwanted surprises when gaming.

Some of the most popular e-wallets in Kenya’s online gaming scene include PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. With e-wallets, you are guaranteed near-instant access to your winnings. The best part is that you can also use these banking methods to claim various bonuses and promotions.

Bank Transfer

Some gaming operators in Kenya support bank transfers. And you can transfer funds directly to your casino account using this banking method. What’s more, most betting sites that support bank transfer also use the latest SSL Certificates to prevent user information from getting into unauthorized hands.

Expect to come across lengthy withdrawal wait times that can take up to 5 business days when transacting with a bank transfer. The payment method makes up for this with its large transaction limit that favors high rollers and VIP players. It is important to remember that you will not provide personal details when using bank transfers.

Cryptocurrency

Do you fancy enjoying anonymous gameplay? If so, we recommend checking out betting sites in Kenya that accept cryptocurrency payments. These platforms will allow you to wager on your favorite games using cryptos like Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, SNACK tokens, and more.

The best part about using cryptos is that it allows players to enjoy instant, free, and tamper-proof transactions. Players also receive generous and regular bonuses when they fund their gameplay with cryptos. Another reason to opt for cryptocurrency transactions on gaming platforms is the ability to transfer funds between two accounts without the need for approval from a 3rd party.

