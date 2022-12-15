ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

Several sports betting companies in the market compete for the patronage of bettors, however, some are preferred over others. We interviewed five punters, who told us who their favourite bookie is and why.

There are many reasons people opt for a bookie, preferences are built on lived experiences, we asked five bettors who their preferred bookmaker is, and what experiences led to the preference.

1xbet is my favourite by far, it has a broader range of options, lower lines that improve your chances of winning, and the live bet feature is better than on most bookies.

For security, 1xBet is unrivalled, their verification system makes it challenging for fraudsters, and when you win, the payout is instant.

Online sports betting
Online sports betting AFP

They don't have issues with fraud and fraudulent withdrawals like other bookies.

I was once a victim of fraudulent withdrawals while using other bookies, but since I moved to bet9ja, I have found it very safe, and safety is very important to me.

Bet9ja also have shops on almost every corner that you can go to play if you do not want to play online. I like that.

Sports betting shop
Sports betting shop AFP

I have become extremely comfortable using it. The UI is great, the bonus system is alright, and it is very easy to navigate.

Even mundane stuff like depositing, withdrawing, finding games etc happens with ease on SportyBet.

It also helps that they have instant withdrawal. Works like magic for the 'sapa' days.

it is very easy to create an account, and navigating the app takes little time to master. You can create an account right now and need no help to fund and make withdrawals. The withdrawal and deposit process is seamless, and I have never had issues with it.

Then there is the graphics, the user experience is very good.

…Everything about 'Sporty' is dope

Celebrate betting proceeds
Celebrate betting proceeds AFP

"I like SportyBet and Msport"- Femi

Their interfaces are very similar, they are both very easy to deposit and easy to cash out from. Their apps are also very easy to navigate.

