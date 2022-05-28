BETTING

How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

Here are the best markets to stake on in this UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The European heavyweight Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again the Champions League final.
The European heavyweight Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade De France which promises to be an exciting game.

Recommended articles

But the last big game of the 2021/22 season also comes with opportunities for punters to make money from their favourite sport.

Here are the best markets to stake on for the UCL final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There’s a big chance this would be a high-scoring game as Liverpool and Real Madrid tend to create lots of chances.

Real Madrid v Liverpool Combined XI

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Top 10 Richest Players

Both teams to score is available at 1.56 odds which makes sense because five of Liverpool’s previous six games have ended this way.

Liverpool know how to find the back of the net
Liverpool know how to find the back of the net pulse senegal

Real Madrid have also scored and conceded in each of their last five Champions League games and it may yet continue today.

Over 2.5 goals at 1.68 odds is a fairly reasonable option too albeit slightly riskier because of the tight nature of Champions League finals.

Real Madrid are also a high-scoring team
Real Madrid are also a high-scoring team pulse senegal

Real Madrid are valued at 3.60 odds for a straight win in this game which could potentially be value for money judging by their run to the final so far.

Safer versions of that same outcome include Real Madrid winning the trophy at 2.50 odds and a double chance on Real Madrid at 1.75 odds.

Karim Benzema could fire Real Madrid to the trophy
Karim Benzema could fire Real Madrid to the trophy Karim Benzema courant de joie pour la qualification des quarts de finals du Réal de Madrid Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

If you’re looking to remove risk completely then bet on Real Madrid handicap 0:2 which means Madrid cannot lose by more than a one-goal margin.

Over 3.5 cards is available at 1.62 odds which is totally worth a punt in this close final but the markets keep getting more interesting.

Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid
Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid Pulse Sports

You can bet on an extra-time draw, available at 2.00 odds which means if the game does go to extra time, the full 30-minute period will end in a draw.

Another good value bet is the goal range 2-3 available at 2.00 odds which means there cannot be less than two or more than three goals in the game.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • The European heavyweight Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again the Champions League final.

    How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

  • Betting in Nigeria

    5 types of people you only see in betting shops

  • Europa Conference League betting predictions

    How to make money from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

Recommended articles

How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Trending

WORLD CUP

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Two times the World Cup Trophy was stolen and what happened
UCL

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel at the Kyiv stadium.
CHILDREN’S DAY

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

Five African child prodigies who failed to fulfil their potential
CHILDREN’S DAY

Five unfulfilled child prodigies in world football

Five youngsters who failed to reach their football potential
COMMENT

UCL final will be the Ballon d'Or decider between Benzema, Salah and Mane

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema will jostle for the Ballon d'Or
UCL FINAL

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium
BETTING

How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

The European heavyweight Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again the Champions League final.