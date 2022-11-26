Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Croatia vs Canada

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between Croatia and Canada

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Croatia vs Canada game

A game has not had all the markers of a goalless one as this one in a while, both teams failed to score a single goal in their first game.

The pick is under 1, risky as it may be, at those odds, it is worth it, and should it end 1-0, the game is ruled as void and you get your stake back.

We have already witnessed seven draw outcomes in the World Cup so far, one of which involved Croatia, and round 2 of the tournament is barely half way through.

kovacic and Modric celebrate for Croatia AFP

Both teams show less than desirable offensive power and are primed for a drawn game.

You should consider this option if you plan on staking on this game.

Croatia have only won one game with a 2-goal margin in their last 10 games, picking Canada to win with two goals ahead is a very reasonable bet, and might even be a sure thing.

Jonathan David in action for Canada AFP

If you insist on making a selection within this game, this is one of the safest options to pick from.

