Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group C fixture between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Betting tips and odds for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico game.

We have already witnessed amazing offensive play from Saudi this tournament, they put two past Argentina, shattering a 36-game unbeaten run, the longest active of such runs in international football.

Saudi Arabia footballer
Saudi Arabia footballer AFP

They would have scored against Poland save for a penalty miss and exceptional goalkeeping from Wojciech Szczesny, they are expected to at least get on the board against Mexico, you can bet on it

Mexico have already played out this outcome in the two games they have played in the tournament so far, against Poland and Argentina, no goals were scored in the first-half.

Hirving Lozano in action for Mexico
Hirving Lozano in action for Mexico AFP

The game with Saudi is expected to be cagey in the first-half before coming to life in the seconds, as Saudi themselves are very much a second-half team

Mexico have scored a total of zero goals in the tournament so far, and we do not expect them to score two unreplied goals against a Saudi Arabia side that has been amazing all tournament.

If you fancy picking a betting option from this game, this might be the best pick to stake on.

