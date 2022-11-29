Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico game.

Saudi Arabia over 0.5

We have already witnessed amazing offensive play from Saudi this tournament, they put two past Argentina, shattering a 36-game unbeaten run, the longest active of such runs in international football.

AFP

They would have scored against Poland save for a penalty miss and exceptional goalkeeping from Wojciech Szczesny, they are expected to at least get on the board against Mexico, you can bet on it

First-half Draw

Mexico have already played out this outcome in the two games they have played in the tournament so far, against Poland and Argentina, no goals were scored in the first-half.

AFP

The game with Saudi is expected to be cagey in the first-half before coming to life in the seconds, as Saudi themselves are very much a second-half team

Saudi Arabia win (Handicap +2)

Mexico have scored a total of zero goals in the tournament so far, and we do not expect them to score two unreplied goals against a Saudi Arabia side that has been amazing all tournament.