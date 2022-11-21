Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Argentina over 2.5 goals @ 2.01 odds

Argentina have been on a free scoring rampage in recent games. They scored five goals in their friendly match against UAE. The Argentine side have the quality of players that could score up to three goals against Saudi Arabia with the likes of Lionel Messi who is their overall highest goal scorer leading the charge for them.

We have tipped them to have a free scoring game and they should be able to score at least three goals in this game.

First half over 1.5 goals @ 2.41 odds

The first half of this match will be the key on how the game would turn out to be. With the Argentine team on a goal scoring form we expect them to come out all blazing against the Saudi Arabian side who does not have the quality of players Argentina has at the moment.

We are predicting over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half of this match.

Argentina to win and over 2.5 goals @ 1.69 odds

The combination of Argentina's goal scoring form and their winning rate has been the major reason we picked this option. Looking at their stats in previous international games, the Argentine team has won and also scored three or more goals in five of their last international games in all competition and this was an easy option to pick without any doubt.