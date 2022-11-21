Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

Canada’s first appearance in the FIFA World Cup is imminent as they face one of the strongest teams Belgium in the competition. The Canadian Team has not made an appearance in the world cup and will be hoping they beat Belgium when both teams meet..

Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada
Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

The Group E match between Belgium and Canada has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

Belgium have a very strong team and have performed well in recent world cups. They won the bronze medal in the 2018 world cup and will begin another world cup campaign when they face Canada in their opening game. However, Canada are just making their first appearance in the world cup and they are the underdogs going into the game with their lack of experience in the world cup. A win for Belgium is quite certain because there are a lot of factors that go against Canada causing an upset for them. Their lack of experience in this tournament will play a key role in the outcome of this game.

We have tipped Belgium to win this game outrightly

Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium
Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium Pulse Nigeria

The Belgian side are a goal scoring team with lots of attacking threat in their ranks. Looking at their previous stats heading to this game, Belgium have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven international games. We hope for more improvement from them because they have the quality of players who can find the back of the net with ease.

We have backed Belgium to score 1-2 goals in this game.

The Canadian team also has a good scoring record in their previous international matches. Even though this is their first ever world cup tournament they have proven to the world that they can score goals regardless of the pressure. Canada have scored at least a goal in five of their six international games in all competitions.

We have predicted Canada to score at least a goal in this game.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

  • Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

  • Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

Qatar 2022: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

QATAR 2022: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

QATAR 2022: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

‘From Villain to Hero’ - Fans sing Bukayo Saka’s praises as England teach Iran fatal lesson in World Cup opener

‘From Villain to Hero’ - Fans sing Bukayo Saka’s praises as England teach Iran fatal lesson in World Cup opener

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Best young players at the World Cup in Qatar

Qatar 2022: The top 5 young players at the World Cup

MB Media Solutions

Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Enner Valencia's goal for Ecuador was disallowed for offside
QATAR2022

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Gianni Infantino was right about Qatar
COMMENT

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Qatar 2022: Senegal vs Netherlands preview
QATAR 2022

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

England vs Iran
Qatar 2022

England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

Morgan Freeman at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
QATAR 2022

'His voice is worth $1Billion' - Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony