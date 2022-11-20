Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Stephen Oladehinde
France and Australia is a game to look out for and will also be an interesting game to watch. With France having to lose some of their key players before the kick off of the tournament we still expect some positives from both teams.

France v Australia betting tips and odds
France v Australia betting tips and odds

The Group D game between France and Australia has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

France has been high scoring in previous international tournaments. The same goes for Australia who are no newcomers to the world cup. Both teams have met twice in an international match and have scored three goals and above in both matches.

We have tipped them to score over 2.5 goals in this game .

Kylian Mbappe for France
Kylian Mbappe for France Pulse Nigeria

With the quality the French National Team possess, they have the firepower to score at least three goals in this match. Although they will be missing some of their key players like Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkuku, Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante and others through injury but still will not stop the attack they have at the moment..

We have tipped them to score at least goals in this game.

France are the defending champions of this competition and their first game against Australia should be an easy win for them. Their team is solid enough even without some key players in the team. The French team have performed below par in the UEFA Nations League but their world cup qualification rounds were solid. They will want to retain their title as defending champions but they need to start with a win against the Australian side.

We have tipped them to win this match outrightly.

