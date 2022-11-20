Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.73 odds

France has been high scoring in previous international tournaments. The same goes for Australia who are no newcomers to the world cup. Both teams have met twice in an international match and have scored three goals and above in both matches.

We have tipped them to score over 2.5 goals in this game .

Pulse Nigeria

France 1-3 goals @ 1.43 odds

With the quality the French National Team possess, they have the firepower to score at least three goals in this match. Although they will be missing some of their key players like Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkuku, Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante and others through injury but still will not stop the attack they have at the moment..

We have tipped them to score at least goals in this game.

France to win @ 1.30 odds

France are the defending champions of this competition and their first game against Australia should be an easy win for them. Their team is solid enough even without some key players in the team. The French team have performed below par in the UEFA Nations League but their world cup qualification rounds were solid. They will want to retain their title as defending champions but they need to start with a win against the Australian side.