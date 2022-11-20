Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Senegal v Netherlands

Stephen Oladehinde
The 2022 FIFA World Cup competition has been officially opened in Qatar as we witness the first match in Group A. The second game between Senegal and the Netherlands will kick off at 4pm at Al Thumama stadium 24 hours after the opening game.

Senegal v Netherlands betting tips and odds
With Qatar already opening the tournament and losing their first game we set our sights on the next Group A game between Senegal and Netherland.

The second game in Group A will see Senegal face Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Senegalese team won the African Nations Cup and will be showing their class as a team when they face Netherlands. The Teranga Lions will be without their key player Sadio Mane as he misses out of the tournament through injury.

Both teams are really in good form coming into this game and they both have a good scoring record. Netherlands have scored two or more goals in four of their last five international matches heading to the world cup.

We have tipped over 2.5 goals based on the quality both teams possess in their attack.

Ismaila Sarr in action for Senegal
Looking at the quality both teams have in their attack, we expect both teams to be able to produce at least a goal in the first half. Based on their stats in recent international games, both teams have scored or conceded in many of their first half games. Senegal and the Netherlands will be meeting for the first time in an international match and we have predicted both teams to manage not more than one or two goals in the first half.

Another option to look out for is the corner market for this match. Both teams will be cautious against going at each other. There is a possibility that both teams will play a conservative football and both defenses will be on alert. Based on their recent stats both teams have recorded an under 4.5 corner in the first half in their recent international matches.

We have predicted an under 4.5 corner in the first half of the game..

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

