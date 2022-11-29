Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

The world cup group stage is in its final round of games with Australia and Denmark facing off in Group D and Bet9ja offers you attractive odds and options to select from for this game.

Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark
Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

The Group D match between Australia and Denmark has been analyzed for you.

Recommended articles

Denmark lost their second round game against France and they will need a win against Australia who are second on their group table if they are to qualify for the round of 16. A win for Denmark will see them move to the second position with four points. We expect Denmark to win against Australia.

Eriksen in action for Denmark
Eriksen in action for Denmark Pulse Nigeria

Denmark have scored only a goal in their opening two games in this tournament whereas their counterpart Australia has scored two goals. With both teams trying to secure a round of 16 qualification we expect them to score at least two goals in this encounter. Both countries know what is at stake for them and will not hold back against each other.

Denmark and Australia have a low scoring record in this tournament and we expect nothing less than three goals in this encounter. Previous encounters have seen both teams score a total of three goals in their first two world cup games and this is the best option to pick for both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

  • Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

  • Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Recommended articles

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, Senegal need to qualify for second round?

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope