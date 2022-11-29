Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Denmark to win

Denmark lost their second round game against France and they will need a win against Australia who are second on their group table if they are to qualify for the round of 16. A win for Denmark will see them move to the second position with four points. We expect Denmark to win against Australia.

Over 1.5 goals

Denmark have scored only a goal in their opening two games in this tournament whereas their counterpart Australia has scored two goals. With both teams trying to secure a round of 16 qualification we expect them to score at least two goals in this encounter. Both countries know what is at stake for them and will not hold back against each other.

1-3 goals