Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

The Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Brazil to win

It's very likely that Brazil will be using their second team players for this encounter because they have already secured a round of 16 qualification. A win for them against Cameroon will make them be the first team to win all three of their group stage matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cameroon just have a slim chance of getting anything out of this game. A win for Brazil is just too predictable for this encounter.

Pulse Nigeria

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams have scored a total of six goals in this competition. Their previous meetings have produced at least three goals and have only failed to meet this tally in just one of their recent meetings. With both teams having a joint total of six goals we expect them to score at least three goals in this game which is a good option to pick.

Correct score 0-2