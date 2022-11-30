Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Stephen Oladehinde
There are enticing betting tips available for the third round game involving Cameroon and Brazil and we have analyzed the best tips for this game

Brazil are already through to the round of 16 knockout stage after they defeated Switzerland in their second round group game. A win for them will see them have three wins out of three in this competition whereas Cameroon drew against Serbia and have just one point from just two games in their group.

The Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil has been analyzed for you.

It's very likely that Brazil will be using their second team players for this encounter because they have already secured a round of 16 qualification. A win for them against Cameroon will make them be the first team to win all three of their group stage matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cameroon just have a slim chance of getting anything out of this game. A win for Brazil is just too predictable for this encounter.

Both teams have scored a total of six goals in this competition. Their previous meetings have produced at least three goals and have only failed to meet this tally in just one of their recent meetings. With both teams having a joint total of six goals we expect them to score at least three goals in this game which is a good option to pick.

This correct score is just a prediction of the possible outcome of this encounter. We are not expecting it to definitely happen. Brazil won their first group game 2-0 against Serbia but playing against an African side might be quite different especially when using your second team but even with this a correct score prediction of 0-2 can be possible.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

