The Group B match between Iran v USA has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA
The last round of the group stage begins as many countries who are yet to qualify for the round of 16 give their all to secure a qualification. Iran and USA face off in the final round of their Group B game.
Recommended articles
USA over 0.5 goals
USA are hoping to get a win against Iran and secure a place in the round of 16. They scored in their first match against Wales but failed to score against England. We can say England are a tougher team than Iran so we expect them to find it easy and also find the back of the net. On the other hand Iran conceded six goals against England which leaves them vulnerable at the back.
First half draw
We expect a very tight first half from both teams as they will try to play safe and not give much away. Both teams played a goalless draw in their second round of games in Group B and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Iran will try to play for a draw in this game after they defeated Wales and a point will see them qualify for the round of 16. A first half draw is an easy prediction for this match
1-3 goals
Even though we are expecting a tight game from both teams we feel that the goal margin of this encounter won’t be more than three goals. Iran has scored only two goals in this tournament and USA on the other hand have scored just one goal in this tournament so we are not expecting many goals from both teams.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England