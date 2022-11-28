Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

The last round of the group stage begins as many countries who are yet to qualify for the round of 16 give their all to secure a qualification. Iran and USA face off in the final round of their Group B game.

Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA
Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

The Group B match between Iran v USA has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

USA are hoping to get a win against Iran and secure a place in the round of 16. They scored in their first match against Wales but failed to score against England. We can say England are a tougher team than Iran so we expect them to find it easy and also find the back of the net. On the other hand Iran conceded six goals against England which leaves them vulnerable at the back.

USA team captain Christian Pulisic
USA team captain Christian Pulisic Pulse Nigeria

We expect a very tight first half from both teams as they will try to play safe and not give much away. Both teams played a goalless draw in their second round of games in Group B and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Iran will try to play for a draw in this game after they defeated Wales and a point will see them qualify for the round of 16. A first half draw is an easy prediction for this match

Even though we are expecting a tight game from both teams we feel that the goal margin of this encounter won’t be more than three goals. Iran has scored only two goals in this tournament and USA on the other hand have scored just one goal in this tournament so we are not expecting many goals from both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

  • Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

  • Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

Recommended articles

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Alternative Match report: Free Agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Alternative Match report: Free Agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Heung-Min Son of the Korean Republic during the FIFA World Cup on November 24, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Mask on - Why these footballers are wearing masks in Qatar

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have reconcield after their split in September

Again, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara kiss and make up for the umpteenth time following contoversial split

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

South Korea vs Ghana.
Qatar 2022

Ghana battle South Korea looking to avoid 'k-drama' in Qatar

Cameroon can get their World Cup back on track with a win against Serbia
Qatar 2022

Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

Willy Ambaka [Instagram]
TRENDING

'Come through for us!'- Ambaka cries for help on behalf of Shujaa

Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview