Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Spain to win

Spain and Germany played out a one all draw in their second round encounter which saw Spain stay top of the Group E. Spain will need a draw to secure a round of 16 qualification but if they are to top the table they will need to defeat Japan who are second behind them with three points. A win for Spain is most likely if they are to qualify and we have tipped them to win this encounter.

Spain over 1.5 goals

Spain is one of the highest scoring teams in this tournament. They scored seven un-replied goals against Costa Rica and also scored against Germany in a one all draw. Japan on the other hand have scored just two goals in this tournament. We expect at least two goals from both countries in this encounter.

First half over 0.5