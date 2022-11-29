Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

The world cup group stage is in its final round of games as Japan and Spain face off in Group E and Bet9ja offers you attractive odds and options to select for this game.

Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain
Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

The Group E match between Japan and Spain has been analyzed for you.

Recommended articles

(The odds were correct as at time of posting)

Spain and Germany played out a one all draw in their second round encounter which saw Spain stay top of the Group E. Spain will need a draw to secure a round of 16 qualification but if they are to top the table they will need to defeat Japan who are second behind them with three points. A win for Spain is most likely if they are to qualify and we have tipped them to win this encounter.

Alvaro Morata celebrating his goal for Spain against Costa Rica
Alvaro Morata celebrating his goal for Spain against Costa Rica Pulse Nigeria

Spain is one of the highest scoring teams in this tournament. They scored seven un-replied goals against Costa Rica and also scored against Germany in a one all draw. Japan on the other hand have scored just two goals in this tournament. We expect at least two goals from both countries in this encounter.

The first half of this encounter should produce at least a goal. Spain has a good first half record when it comes to scoring goals and we expect that to continue. Both teams have either scored or conceded in the first half and an open first half should be expected by both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

  • Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

  • Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Recommended articles

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Wigan goes Kolo, names former Arsenal & Ivorian defender as new boss

Wigan goes Kolo, names former Arsenal & Ivorian defender as new boss

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, Senegal need to qualify for second round?

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope