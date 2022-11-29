The Group E match between Japan and Spain has been analyzed for you.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain
The world cup group stage is in its final round of games as Japan and Spain face off in Group E and Bet9ja offers you attractive odds and options to select for this game.
Recommended articles
(The odds were correct as at time of posting)
Spain to win
Spain and Germany played out a one all draw in their second round encounter which saw Spain stay top of the Group E. Spain will need a draw to secure a round of 16 qualification but if they are to top the table they will need to defeat Japan who are second behind them with three points. A win for Spain is most likely if they are to qualify and we have tipped them to win this encounter.
Spain over 1.5 goals
Spain is one of the highest scoring teams in this tournament. They scored seven un-replied goals against Costa Rica and also scored against Germany in a one all draw. Japan on the other hand have scored just two goals in this tournament. We expect at least two goals from both countries in this encounter.
First half over 0.5
The first half of this encounter should produce at least a goal. Spain has a good first half record when it comes to scoring goals and we expect that to continue. Both teams have either scored or conceded in the first half and an open first half should be expected by both teams.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark