Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan vs Costa Rica
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group E fixture between Japan and Costa Rica
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Japan and Costa Rica game.
Japan to win
This is almost a no brainer pick, Japan won their first game of the group against giants Germany, finding the back of the net twice and conceding only once to a penalty kick.
Costa Rica on the other hand were absolutely torn apart by a young Spanish side, a 7-1 loss that makes them favourite contenders for the worst team in the tournament.
Bet on Japan to win.
Japan over 1.5 goals
Japan winning this game is a matter of how many, Costa Rica are that bad. Costa Rica conceded seven against Spain and Japan scored two versus Germany, they can do it again.
If you plan on betting on this game, this is a pick you should consider.
Costa Rica under 0.5
The bookies reward you handsomely if this pick plays out, I do not know why, considering how poor Costa Rica were in their last game.
It is most probably a bait, and it is a bait we are taking. Costa Rica do not look like they could score, even if they played Qatar, the bookies would regret this.
