Japan qualified as the group winners from a group of death after a late surge for survival in the last game of the group stage. They defeated Spain in a thrilling encounter which got Germany eliminated from two consecutive world cups. Croatia also came out second in their group and had to depend on their last game against Belgium to secure qualification.
Qatar 2022: 3 sure betting tips and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia
We have for you betting tips for the round of 16 game involving Japan and Croatia and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
Recommended articles
The Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia has been analyzed adequately for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
First half draw
Both teams had to wait till the third game in their group before they could secure a round of 16 ticket. Croatia played a draw twice in the first half in their group stage game and Japan have struggled mostly in their first half games. We expect a very tight first half game because both teams will see it as a knock-out match and will not be given any other game to compensate for it. A first half draw is a possible outcome for this game.
First half under 1.5 goals
After picking a first half draw in our previous picks we also believe that the goals to be scored in the first half will be minimal. We are expecting not less than a goal in this encounter. Both teams have managed only one goal in their previous encounters against other teams in this competition.
Correct score 1-1
The correct score prediction is just a possible prediction of the game and does not mean it is correct. This prediction is based on our discretion and what we feel will happen in this game.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland
-
Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain
-
Qatar 2022: 3 sure betting tips and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia