There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Mexico vs Poland
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group C fixture between Mexico and Poland.
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Mexico vs Poland game.
Second-half highest scoring half
Mexico have had this outcome- more goals in the second half of games they have played than in the first, in five of their last five games.
Poland have also seen this outcome in five of their last seven, we expect a cagey game in the first half with both teams feeling each other out before the games comes out to its full glory in the second half.
Over 1.5 goals
Mexico have been involved in games with this outcome in three of their last three games, and Poland has seen it happen in four of their last six games.
We have had an over 1.5 in all the games in the world cup so far (at the time of publishing*). This game would not be different.
Poland under 1.5 goals
Poland have failed to score up to two goals in all of their last four games, and have only managed to double their tally in a match in one of their last seven games.
They face a Mexico team better than them, this is not the type of game to break a streak.
You can bank on it.
