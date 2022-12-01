Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

The Round of 16 match between Netherland and USA has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Netherland to win

A win for the Netherlands is looking good on paper as they face the USA. The United State team is filled with young blood ready to run at you all 90 minutes and this will prove a bit difficult for the Netherlands to contain their pressing. However, be as it may, the Netherlands are more experienced than the USA team and this will count so much in this encounter. A win for Netherlands which is very likely will see them qualify for the quarter finals of the world cup.

Over 1.5 goals

Netherlands scored in all their games in the group stage and USA only failed to score against England but scored in their remaining two games in the group. We expect both teams to produce at least two goals in this encounter as they both would be looking to qualify for the quarter finals.

First half under 1.5 goals