Netherland topped their group with seven points and will be facing USA who came second with five points behind England in Group B. The Netherlands are favorites going into this game but the USA can still pose a threat to their qualification to the quarterfinals.
Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA
Here are some attractive tips for the round of 16 game involving Netherland and USA and we have analyzed the best tips for this game
The Round of 16 match between Netherland and USA has been analyzed adequately for you.
Netherland to win
A win for the Netherlands is looking good on paper as they face the USA. The United State team is filled with young blood ready to run at you all 90 minutes and this will prove a bit difficult for the Netherlands to contain their pressing. However, be as it may, the Netherlands are more experienced than the USA team and this will count so much in this encounter. A win for Netherlands which is very likely will see them qualify for the quarter finals of the world cup.
Over 1.5 goals
Netherlands scored in all their games in the group stage and USA only failed to score against England but scored in their remaining two games in the group. We expect both teams to produce at least two goals in this encounter as they both would be looking to qualify for the quarter finals.
First half under 1.5 goals
A very tight first half is expected in this game and we are not expecting many goals from them. Both teams have scored fewer goals in the first half of their group stage games in this tournament and we are not expecting that to change in this encounter. This option is easy to pick based on their previous games in this competition.
