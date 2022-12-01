Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

Here are some attractive tips for the round of 16 game involving Netherland and USA and we have analyzed the best tips for this game

Betting tips for Netherland vs USA
Betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Netherland topped their group with seven points and will be facing USA who came second with five points behind England in Group B. The Netherlands are favorites going into this game but the USA can still pose a threat to their qualification to the quarterfinals.

Recommended articles

The Round of 16 match between Netherland and USA has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

A win for the Netherlands is looking good on paper as they face the USA. The United State team is filled with young blood ready to run at you all 90 minutes and this will prove a bit difficult for the Netherlands to contain their pressing. However, be as it may, the Netherlands are more experienced than the USA team and this will count so much in this encounter. A win for Netherlands which is very likely will see them qualify for the quarter finals of the world cup.

Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands
Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands Pulse Nigeria

Netherlands scored in all their games in the group stage and USA only failed to score against England but scored in their remaining two games in the group. We expect both teams to produce at least two goals in this encounter as they both would be looking to qualify for the quarter finals.

A very tight first half is expected in this game and we are not expecting many goals from them. Both teams have scored fewer goals in the first half of their group stage games in this tournament and we are not expecting that to change in this encounter. This option is easy to pick based on their previous games in this competition.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips for England vs Senegal

    Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

  • Betting tips for Netherland vs USA

    Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

  • 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

    Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

Nike team up with Liverpool shareholder LeBron James in honour of Merseyside club

Nike team up with Liverpool shareholder LeBron James in honour of Merseyside club

'I won't apologise!'- Luis Suarez to Ghana

'I won't apologise!'- Luis Suarez to Ghana

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Aliou Cisse head coach of Senegal on November 29, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic

‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Cristiano Ronaldo could be headed for a mega pay day in Saudi Arabia | Sportimage

REPORT: Ronaldo to team up with Aboubakar in Al Nassr after €200 million-per-year deal

Hakim ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview
Qatar 2022

Hakim Ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview

Stephanie Frappart on November 22, 2022, in Qatar.
QATAR 2022

Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup