Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group A fixture between Netherland vs Qatar

Betting tips and odds for Netherlands vs Qatar
Betting tips and odds for Netherlands vs Qatar

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Netherlands vs Qatar game

Qatar have already lost by conceding two or more goals in all the games they have played in this tournament so far.

Qatar World Cup squad
Qatar World Cup squad AFP

Netherlands are the best team in the group, and they have no reason to rest players, because they are within touching distance from the other two teams in running for qualification, they would go all out playing an unmotivated Qatar who have already been knocked out.

The Netherlands would be taking this game very seriously, as there is still a mathematical possibility of them failing to qualify.

Qatar have only scored one goal in the tournament so far, and now they face the best team in the group, a shutout is very much expected.

This option is not as risky as you might think.

Netherlands winning this game is a matter of how many, we envisage they would get three goals, they are not as dominant offensively to have a bigger rout, and Qatar are bad enough to concede at least three.

Louis Van Gaal Netherlands Head Coach
Louis Van Gaal Netherlands Head Coach AFP

If you insist on picking an option from this game, then you should consider this.

