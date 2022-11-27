Qatar 2022: Betting tips for South Korea vs Ghana

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Ghana game

Over 1.5

South Korea boasts of amazing offensive quality and are capable of scoring goals anytime, their opening game ended goalless against a defensively resolute Uruguay, but Ghana are weaker at the back and would allow more chances just as they did against Portugal conceding three.

AFP

Ghana also showed amazing offensive Quality finding the back of the net twice against group favourites Portugal.

Both these sides should combine easily to give us an over 1.5 outcome.

South Korea over 0.5

AFP

As stated earlier, South Korea boasts of amazing offensive quality and are capable of scoring goals anytime, they could not score against a defensively resolute Uruguay, but Ghana are there for the taking, and would allow more chances just as they did against Portugal conceding three.

If you insist on betting on this game, this is a good option to pick

Ghana win with Handicap 2 [Away (0:2)]

AFP

South Korea have only won one game with a 2-goal margin in one of their last five games, picking Ghana to win with two goals ahead is a very reasonable bet, and might even be a sure thing.