Qatar 2022: Betting tips for South Korea vs Ghana

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group H fixture between South Korea and Ghana

Betting tips and odds for South Korea vs Ghana
Betting tips and odds for South Korea vs Ghana

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Ghana game

South Korea boasts of amazing offensive quality and are capable of scoring goals anytime, their opening game ended goalless against a defensively resolute Uruguay, but Ghana are weaker at the back and would allow more chances just as they did against Portugal conceding three.

Lee Kang In for South Korea
Lee Kang In for South Korea AFP

Ghana also showed amazing offensive Quality finding the back of the net twice against group favourites Portugal.

Both these sides should combine easily to give us an over 1.5 outcome.

Son in action for South Korea
Son in action for South Korea AFP

As stated earlier, South Korea boasts of amazing offensive quality and are capable of scoring goals anytime, they could not score against a defensively resolute Uruguay, but Ghana are there for the taking, and would allow more chances just as they did against Portugal conceding three.

If you insist on betting on this game, this is a good option to pick

Andre Ayew for Ghana
Andre Ayew for Ghana AFP

South Korea have only won one game with a 2-goal margin in one of their last five games, picking Ghana to win with two goals ahead is a very reasonable bet, and might even be a sure thing.

If you insist on making a selection within this game, this is one of the safest options to pick from.

