Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

First half draw

France have won both group stage games in the world cup and will be resting most of their key players for the final game of their group stage game. We expect a very tight game in the first half because France will be using their second team for this game and Tunisia will be hoping to get something out of this game as a consolation for their possible world cup exit.

Pulse Nigeria

France to win

France will be playing with their second team and will be resting most of their first team players which will make the game a bit difficult but we still expect France to come out on top in this match. France have won their first two games in their group and we expect them to round up the group with a win against the Tunisian side.

1-3 goals