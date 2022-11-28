Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Stephen Oladehinde
The world cup group stage is coming to an end as countries fight for survival to remain in the competition and secure a round of 16 qualification. Tunisia and France will face off for their last group stage game.

Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France
Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

The Group D match between Tunisia v France has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

France have won both group stage games in the world cup and will be resting most of their key players for the final game of their group stage game. We expect a very tight game in the first half because France will be using their second team for this game and Tunisia will be hoping to get something out of this game as a consolation for their possible world cup exit.

Kylian Mbappe for France
Kylian Mbappe for France Pulse Nigeria

France will be playing with their second team and will be resting most of their first team players which will make the game a bit difficult but we still expect France to come out on top in this match. France have won their first two games in their group and we expect them to round up the group with a win against the Tunisian side.

France have scored in their first two group stage games and even though they won't have the same quality as they possess in their first two games we still expect goals in this encounter but the goals won't be as much as expected. We are expecting not more than three goals from both teams in this encounter.

