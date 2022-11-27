Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Uruguay v Portugal

Stephen Oladehinde
Another big clash between Uruguay and Portugal is one game to look out for in the Group H second round of games with Portugal winning their first match and Uruguay drawing against South Korea.

Betting tips and odds for Uruguay v Portugal
The Group H match between Uruguay and Portugal has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Uruguay and Portugal are regular scoring teams and we expect goals in this encounter. Their previous international meeting recorded over 2.5 goals. Portugal has scored two or more goals in their last two international matches and Uruguay have managed to score two or more goals in two of their last four international games.

We have predicted over 2.5 goals in this encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Centre-forward of Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo, Centre-forward of Portugal Pulse Nigeria

This option is likely possible based on the quality of attacking players they both possess. Their previous international match saw both teams score against each other in a game that ended 2-1 in favour of Uruguay. We expect both teams not to sit back but play end to end football which will likely see them both concede.

We have predicted both teams to score in this game.

This is another option we can consider based on the status of both teams. The first half of this encounter might be very tight and they will be looking to play safe and not make many errors. We saw both teams play out a first half draw in their first opening games and we expect the same for this game.

We have predicted a first half draw for this game.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

