Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

Stephen Oladehinde
The last round of the group stage begins as many countries who are yet to qualify for the round of 16 give their all to secure a qualification. Wales and England face off in the final round of their Group B game.

Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

The Group B match between Wales and England has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

England are top of the Group B table with four points and a win against Wales will see them secure the top spot going into the round of 16. The draw against USA was a worrisome result for them and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Wales who have been poor in this tournament. We expect England to win without any question.

England forward Harry Kane against Iran
England forward Harry Kane against Iran Pulse Nigeria

Both teams are a goals scoring team and they have scored in the first half in four of their last meetings against each other. Both teams have not failed to produce at least a goal in all their international matches. Wales have scored in three of their last five matches. We expect a goal to be scored by either team in the first half of this encounter.

Based on their previous meetings we have seen at least two goals in their encounter. Both teams have a scoring record when it comes to their international games. Both teams have only failed to score more than one goal in just two occasions in their last meetings. We expect nothing less than two goals in this encounter.

