Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

England to win

England are top of the Group B table with four points and a win against Wales will see them secure the top spot going into the round of 16. The draw against USA was a worrisome result for them and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Wales who have been poor in this tournament. We expect England to win without any question.

Pulse Nigeria

First half over 0.5 goals

Both teams are a goals scoring team and they have scored in the first half in four of their last meetings against each other. Both teams have not failed to produce at least a goal in all their international matches. Wales have scored in three of their last five matches. We expect a goal to be scored by either team in the first half of this encounter.

Over 1.5 goals