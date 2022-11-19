Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Stephen Oladehinde
Sports  >  betting

The opening match of the world cup is almost upon us as the fans and players look towards the first match of the tournament. The battle for supremacy begins on Sunday in Qatar as the host country welcomes Ecuador at the Al Bayt stadium.

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador
Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in less than 35hrs, we take a look at the opening game of the competition which involves Qatar and Ecuador.

The host country will be opening the tournament when they face Ecuador on Sunday. Qatar made it through via the automatic spot given to the host country and the hope of making it out of the group stage starts with Ecuador.

The Al Ennabi team have scored at least a goal in their last four international matches. They also have a head to head game with Ecuador where they scored four goals against the Ecuadorians.

We have tipped them to score at least two goals in this game.

Qatar team celebrating a goal
Qatar team celebrating a goal Pulse Nigeria

Qatar has a good winning streak coming into this tournament winning four of their last four games in their international friendly games. They also won against Ecuador in an international friendly in 2018. Ecuador on the other hand have not really been in good form recently. They have won just two of their last six international matches and drawn four of them.

The Al Ennabi side will be looking to build on the form they are by defeating Ecuador who are not solid when it comes to their form. The host country will also be in front of their home fans which is also a good advantage for them.

We have tipped Qatar to win the opening match of the competition.

Both countries have not been much of a goal scoring team in most of their international matches. Ecuador have not scored in three of their last international games and have only scored one goal each against Cape-Verde and Nigeria in their last six matches. Same goes for Qatar but they have a better scoring ratio than their counterpart. The Qatar team have managed to score at least a goal in four of their last international matches but have not scored more than two goals in all competitions.

We have tipped both teams not to score up to three goals in the opening match of the tournament.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

