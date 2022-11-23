Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Uruguay vs South Korea

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Uruguay vs South Korea

Uruguay to win

Uruguay are the bookies favourites for this game, and for the right reasons. After sacking Oscar Tabares, and hiring Diego Alonso, Uruguay have overturned their lacklustre form, moving from 7th to 3rd in CONMEBOL qualification.

They would be looking to continue in this way and are expected to get a win against a less fancied South Korea.

Over 1.5 goals

Both teams have World Class talents up front, the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Darwin Nunez for Uruguay. The Tottenham superstar and last season's premier league golden boot winner, Heung Min Son and Mallorca’s playmaker Lee Kang In both play for The Republic of Korea.

Two goals at the very least should be expected from the attacking quality on show, bank on it.

South Korea over 0.5 goals

Having already spoken on South Korea’s quality upfront, it is important to note that Uruguay still rely heavily on aged Diego Godin, would most probably be missing half fit Araujo, meaning they are up for the taking defensively.

