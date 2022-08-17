Correct score betting system explained

Correct score wager is one of the most popular betting markets amongst bettors. It involves predicting the exact final score of a sporting event outcome. To win your bet, you need to accurately predict the exact score the game will end in while picking which side to score which goal. Hence why a majority of punters seek correct score tips daily, like the ones on Takebet.

There is a high probability that you will find the correct score betting market interesting. However, due to the fact that some sports are high scoring and extremely difficult to predict, the correct score betting system is more peculiar to sports like football, baseball, and ice hockey.

It is noteworthy that correct scores odds are usually higher than normal bet odds as bookmakers believe it is significantly harder to predict the exact outcome of a game. Let’s take a look at a practical example of a correct score bet.

For instance, if two Premier League giants like Liverpool and Manchester City were to play and you were to predict the score as a one-nil victory to Manchester City, if your prediction is true at the end of the game, you win the bet. Otherwise, you lose the bet. Note that you can correct scores on either half and full time.

Points to consider when doing correct score strategy

Just like every other betting market available, you need to develop a correct score betting strategy. While this does not 100% guarantee your winnings, it positions you better to make informed decisions and be profitable while managing your risks. Let’s take a look at a few correct score strategies.

Concentrate on low-scoring leagues

Championship leagues often tend to be high scoring compared to other leagues which usually have tight outcomes. If you focus on high-scoring leagues, it may be extremely hard for you to predict correctly what the exact scores will be at the end of the game.

Hence, it is advisable to focus on leagues that usually have tight margins. This will more often streamline your prediction to around two goals or less.

Analyze statistics

The importance of statistics can never be stretched enough. Always try to check the stats of both teams, how they perform home and away, the recent form, xG, defense strength, and more. Checking the H2H stats of the teams will help you understand how they’ve performed against each other and also help you in predicting the outcome based on trends.

One-nil victory occurs more often

A majority of football games over the season usually end in a one-nil victory hence increasing the chances of punters winning their bets when they back the game to end. However, this is not always the case, especially in games where both teams have a big gap in quality. It is healthy to compare the forms and recent results here.

Advantages and disadvantages of correct score betting system

The major advantage of the correct score betting system is the higher odds it presents to punters. Due to the difficulty of predicting match score outcomes, most bookmakers often give higher odds to the correct score betting market.

One of the disadvantages of correct score wagers is the difficulty in making accurate predictions. It is extremely difficult to make an informed prediction. You will have to analyze both teams, check stats, monitor team news, and understand the team style of both teams to make a good prediction.

Top questions regarding correct score betting system

Does correct score offer higher odds than regular bets?

Yes, the correct score betting odds are usually higher than the regular bets due to the difficulty in predicting correct scores.

Can I combine my correct score bet picks?

Yes, you can combine multiple correct score bet pics, usually in doubles, and then proceed to place your bet. Although a tougher challenge, this presents punters with higher odds as the odds of the first game and the second game are multiplied.

What should I avoid while doing correct bets?

The first thing to avoid is placing bets blindly. Always follow your working betting strategy.

Also, avoid placing correct score bets on open games due to the uncertainty. Open games are games where both opponents have a high chance of scoring which can easily swing the outcome of the match in either direction.

What are the sports that involve correct score bets?

Due to the scoring system of most sports, the correct score betting market is more peculiar to a few sports. These include football, baseball, and ice hockey. However, some bookies may offer correct score bets on big events like the NFL super bowl.

Where to find the best odds for Correct score wagers?

To get the best odds, check the top betting sites available to you. One thing I suggest is comparing the odds on these betting sites and then choosing the most suitable odds. Also, remember to not just go for the enticing odds, make sure to place your bets through reputable bookmakers.

How to minimize risks when using the correct score system?

The correct score betting system could be risky, especially for beginners. To mitigate your risks:

Don’t let high odds entice you. Only place bets through reputable bookmakers.

Place your bets close to kick-off, say three hours before the scheduled time. This helps you reduce the risks of player unavailability and other unforeseen circumstances.

Resist the urge to win back your losses in one go. It is the fastest way to get burnt.

Always withdraw your winnings to your local account once you win. Don’t wager more than you can afford to lose.

Always back to statistics. The numbers don’t lie.

Avoid sports and competitions with regular wide score margins, focus only on the lower scoring leagues.