Qatar 2022: Odds on elimination stage of qualified countries

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

The day is almost upon us as the fans and players look forward to the greatest tournament in world football. The battle for supremacy begins on Sunday in Qatar with countries' battling each other for the world cup trophy.

Odds on elimination stage of world cup countries
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to begin in two days, we take a look at how far some of the qualified countries will fare in the tournament.

Argentina has been a force in recent world cups and they have proved they can challenge for the trophy. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Laurato Martinez leading the frontline, we have tipped them to win the tournament. They have been tremendous form right from the qualifying rounds and have earn the right to be at the top

Lionel Messi Celebrating
Lionel Messi Celebrating AFP

The Belgian team have the firepower to reach the quarter final of the tournament. The presence of their talisman Kelvin De Bruyne in the heart of their midfield is key to their progression. We have tipped them to go as far as the quarter final in this tournament.

Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium
Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium Pulse Nigeria

There is no doubt that with the crop of talents Brazil have at the moment they will reach the final and also be crowned winners. The Brazilian team have been on a rampage of form going into the world cup. There is nothing stopping them from breezing past any team in this tournament because they are stocked with quality in every position in their squad. We have tipped them to be the winners of this competition.

Neymar in action
Neymar in action Pulse Nigeria

The Three Lions are also an organized team and should be kept an eye on in this tournament. South Gate’s team was close to reaching the finals of the 2018 world cup but was eliminated by Croatia in the semi-final but they also went on to reach the finals of the Euros. England will be looking s build on this progress and push for a better performance in this tournament. We have tipped them to reach the semi final of this competition.

The French team isn't as it has always been in previous years but still has the ability to do well in this tournament. The likes of key players like Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are expected to give them the push they need. The Les Bleus form have not been top notch in recent games but they are still no pushovers in this competition. We have tipped them to reach the quarter final of this tournament

The German Machines have struggled to build on their previous world cup performance and they struggled to live up to everyone's expectation last outing at the world cup. They are a good side with talented players but their recent patch of form has seen them drop a bit in quality and performance on the pitch. We have tipped them to reach the quarter final of this competition.

There is no doubt that the Netherlands side is one of the better sides in this tournament. They possess quality and team work in their all round play and they have what it takes to produce a good performance in this competition. We have tipped them to reach the semi final of this tournament.

Portugal has a world class striker in Cristiano Ronaldo. They also have a solid team that can challenge in this tournament. The Portuguese team will need the presence of their talisman and hopes he regains his form in this tournament. We have tipped them to reach the quarter final of this competition.

The Teranga Lions have one of the best teams in Africa. They won the African Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon. They will be without one of their key players Sadio Mane who missed out through injury. Senegal still have some solid players in the squad and we are tipping them to reach the round of 16 in this competition.

The Spanish side have always been a force to be reckoned with in the world cup. They always produce crops of talent who can light up the stage. With their run of form going to this world cup we have tipped them to reach the quarter final of the tournament.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

