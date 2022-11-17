Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Stephen Oladehinde
The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar which begins on 20th of November 2022 with the group stage matches. The qualified countries will be hoping to secure a round of 16 qualification spot after their round of games.

Odds on Group D
We take a look at possible winners, the team to qualify and the highest scoring team in Group B as the countries prepare for the competition.

France @ 1.45 odd

France are the current defending champions of the world cup. Their squad has been doing really well in previous competitions and we are expecting nothing less from them in this tournament. The Les Bleus are the favorite to be the group d winners with the talent of players in their squad. The likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe are world class players who are going to feature for the French National Team.

We also have other countries in the group who will also put up a fight to be the group winners. We have Denmark @ 3.25 odd to win the group, Australia @ 15.00 odd, Tunisia @ 19.00 odd.

We have tipped France to be the group winner in Group D because of the quality of players they possess.

Benzema celebrating a goal for France
Benzema celebrating a goal for France Pulse Nigeria

France @ 1.09 odd

The French team has the edge over other countries in this group. We based our picks on the quality of players each country has going into the world cup. Apart from the French team who we've tipped to qualify in the group, we also have Denmark to qualify @ 1.34 odd, Australia @ 4.00 odd and Tunisia @ 4.25 odd.

We have predicted Denmark to qualify alongside France in this group.

With France been tipped to win the group

France @ 1.55 odd

France has a squad that brings in lots of goals for them. They did score many goals in the 2018 world cup and we are expecting the same feat in Qatar. The likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe are goal poachers for Les Bleus and we expect them to hit the ground running with goals.

We also have Denmark @ 3.00 odd as the highest scoring team, Australia @ 12.00 odd and Tunisia @ 14.00 odd, but our prediction is on France to score the highest in this group.

