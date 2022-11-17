Prediction for top assist maker at the World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
We have made predictions for players who are most likely to be the top assists maker at the FIFA world cup 2022 and here is our list of favorites.

Odds on top assist makers at Qatar 2022
The World Cup would mark the attendance of many elite playmakers and all of them would be looking to be the one with the most assists in this World Cup, some more likely than others, and the bookies are prepared to reward us for picking correctly who would finish with the most assists at the world cup in Qatar.

Kevin De Bruyne is regarded as the best playmaker in world football for quite awhile now, and he continues to prove why he is seen as such by many this season, KDB has already picked up nine assists this season combining very well with Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

Reuniting with another striker he has a telepathic like connection with in Lukaku, De Bruyne would be looking to achieve a feat he had already achieved in the 2018 World Cup, and at 7 odds, it might just be a steal.

Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium
Betting on Messi to win the highest number of assists at any competition is almost a sure thing, talkmore a World Cup he is determined to do well in as he would not be playing in another.

Occupying a Quarterback type of role for the Copa America champions, Messi would be expected to re-enact the beautiful partnership he has shown with Lautaro Martinez, where he is assisting and Martinez is scoring, it is a pick worth putting your money on if you’re looking to explore this option.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina's charge
Neymar is odds on favorite to finish the World Cup with the highest number of assists at the World Cup alongside Messi.

The 30 year old Brazilian is arguably the most in-form footballer going into the world cup, and he leads the team best positioned to go all the way, given his ability plus extended time in the competition to rack up numbers, betting on Neymar in this option is a wise move.

Neymar in action for Brazil
Antoine Griezmann is positioned directly behind a strike force of Benzema and Kylian Mbappe facilitating play, giving him a good chance to piggyback off these stars and end the competition as its top assists maker.

The Atletico Madrid man is also on corner kicks, a big avenue to nick assists with France’s aerial dominance. It is not a sure thing, but at 17 odds it is certainly worth a punt.

Antoine Greizmann is expected to play behind Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema
