ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

Croatia are two wins away from the world cup trophy, and you can win with them through the bookies.

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup
3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

There are still many opportunities to make money from the bookies in the world cup even as it is approaching its end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

One of such opportunity is betting on teams to win the world cup outrightly. The world cup is in its quarter-final stage and we already have two confirmed semi-finalists, with Croatia being one of them.

Betting on Croatia to reach the final and win it at the end is not as risky as you might think, and here are three reasons why.

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 10.00 odds on most bookies.

Perisic in action against Brazil
Perisic in action against Brazil AFP

10.00 odds is a solid reason to bet on anything. When the thing one has to bet on is not as risky as Croatia to win the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

Croatia knocked out the world number one on the FIFA Rankings Brazil. If it were tennis, Brazil would be first-seed, and Croatia knocked them out while making them look toothless.

Before the start of the game against Brazil, Croatia to win was at around 8.00 odds, and to get a draw was around 4.00 odds. Croatia are used to beating big odds when stacked against them, and it is time to start backing them with the bookmakers if you have not been doing that.

Against seemingly insurmountable odds, Croatia reached the final of the 2018 world cup where they lost to France.

They would be looking to go a step further this time, and they are well primed to do so, after beating a Brazil team that were the bookie's favourite to win the tournament outright.

Croatia players celebrate knocking out Brazil
Croatia players celebrate knocking out Brazil AFP

They play Brazil's rival Argentina in the semi-final, a team they beat convincingly in 2018, and who have not looked particularly convincing in Qatar 2022.

Croatia could face Morocco, France, Portugal or England if they beat Argentina, and the momentum of winning against the two South American giants could be enough to help them beat any of the remaining sides.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

    QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

  • Betting Odds systems in different countries

    Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

  • Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

    Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Ronaldo fails to save Portugal as Morocco make Africa history at the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Ronaldo fails to save Portugal as Morocco make Africa history at the World Cup

Weird rules you didn't know exist in football

Weird rules you didn't know exist in football

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

The King who never wore the crown

The King who never wore the crown

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Morocco reached the World Cup quarter final for the first time in their history

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

The 2022 World Cup has thrown up a lot of intriguing numbers and records (PulseSports)

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

Neymar (front) cries after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.
NEYMAR

The King who never wore the crown

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina exchanges words with Manager Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands after the match Netherlands v Argentina on December 9, 2022.
QATAR 2022

How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick
TRENDING

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.
WEST HAM

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]
UPDATE

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures