QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

One of such opportunity is betting on teams to win the world cup outrightly. The world cup is in its quarter-final stage and we already have two confirmed semi-finalists, with Croatia being one of them.

Betting on Croatia to reach the final and win it at the end is not as risky as you might think, and here are three reasons why.

Croatia to win the world cup is at 10.00 odds

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 10.00 odds on most bookies.

AFP

10.00 odds is a solid reason to bet on anything. When the thing one has to bet on is not as risky as Croatia to win the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

Croatia knocks out Brazil

Croatia knocked out the world number one on the FIFA Rankings Brazil. If it were tennis, Brazil would be first-seed, and Croatia knocked them out while making them look toothless.

Before the start of the game against Brazil, Croatia to win was at around 8.00 odds, and to get a draw was around 4.00 odds. Croatia are used to beating big odds when stacked against them, and it is time to start backing them with the bookmakers if you have not been doing that.

Croatia, 2018 world cup finalists

Against seemingly insurmountable odds, Croatia reached the final of the 2018 world cup where they lost to France.

They would be looking to go a step further this time, and they are well primed to do so, after beating a Brazil team that were the bookie's favourite to win the tournament outright.

AFP

They play Brazil's rival Argentina in the semi-final, a team they beat convincingly in 2018, and who have not looked particularly convincing in Qatar 2022.