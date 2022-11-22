Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Denmark vs Tunisia

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group D fixture between Denmark and Tunisia

Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia
Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

Recommended articles

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Denmark vs Tunisia game.

Denmark are the bookies favourites to win this tie, and for this pick, we would be backing the favourites.

Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark's No1
Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark's No1 AFP

With Denmark’s impressive form in the qualifiers, and Tunisia’s recent 5-1 defeat in the hands of Brazil, the odds are stacked in favour of the Danes.

Denmark have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games, they have a very impressive form in front of goal and they face-off against a Tunisia side that have been very good in preparatory friendlies in fairness, but struggle in tournaments and have never made it past the group stages.

The last time Tunisia played a team expected to beat them, they conceded 5, we expect them to concede 2 or more against Denmark.

Christian Eriksen has the most assists for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, he is the chief playmaker for Denmark, he is on set-pieces. If a goal happens for Denmark, the odds that it was created by Eriksen outweighs any other outcome, and Denmark would most likely score.

There are not many better opportunities to triple your money than this.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Betting tips on Spain vs Costa Rica

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

  • Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Denmark vs Tunisia

  • Betting tips on Mexico vs Poland

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Mexico vs Poland

Recommended articles

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Denmark vs Tunisia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Denmark vs Tunisia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Mexico vs Poland

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Mexico vs Poland

'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'The first of the last dance'- Why Lionel Messi is trending on Twitter

'The first of the last dance'- Why Lionel Messi is trending on Twitter

Trending

Don’t ask Portugal players about me – Ronaldo warns journalists ahead of Ghana game

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
LIVE BLOG

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Benzema's absence could work out well for France
QATAR2022

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be blessing in disguise for France

The England National team
QATAR 2022

Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
UPDATE

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Qatar 2020: France vs Australia preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

The two latest goals at the World Cup since 1966

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Senegal battled gamely, but fell just short in defeat to the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup (IMAGO/Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
COMMENT

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and guts can only carry Senegal so far