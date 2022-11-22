Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Denmark vs Tunisia

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Denmark vs Tunisia game.

Denmark to win

Denmark are the bookies favourites to win this tie, and for this pick, we would be backing the favourites.

AFP

With Denmark’s impressive form in the qualifiers, and Tunisia’s recent 5-1 defeat in the hands of Brazil, the odds are stacked in favour of the Danes.

Denmark over 1.5 goals

Denmark have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games, they have a very impressive form in front of goal and they face-off against a Tunisia side that have been very good in preparatory friendlies in fairness, but struggle in tournaments and have never made it past the group stages.

The last time Tunisia played a team expected to beat them, they conceded 5, we expect them to concede 2 or more against Denmark.

Eriksen to assist 1 or more goals

Christian Eriksen has the most assists for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, he is the chief playmaker for Denmark, he is on set-pieces. If a goal happens for Denmark, the odds that it was created by Eriksen outweighs any other outcome, and Denmark would most likely score.