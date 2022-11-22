Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Spain vs Costa Rica game.

Home team highest scoring half (second)

Spain usually looks to pass teams to death with their possession based football, this usually means they have to wait until the second half of games to score, when teams are tired physically and mentally leaving cracks to open for them to exploit.

They have played out this outcome in all three of their last three games, at a little over 2 odds, you should be doubling your money with this.

Home win and Over 1.5 goals

There are 24 teams between both these football Nations on the FIFA ranking, that is the gulf of quality between them and that is why the booking odds of Spain winning by the bookies is a low number.

We have decided to increase the number by adding an over 1.5 combo, Spain are the overwhelming favourites and this outcome should be easy for them to play out.

Costa Rica over 0.5 goals

Spain would most probably win the game, but they stand an even greater chance of conceding goals with their suspect defense especially on counter attacks, conceding even against 84th ranked Jordan