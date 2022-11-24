Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales vs Iran

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Wales vs Iran match

Straight draw

We have already witnessed four draws, three of which were goalless in this tournament, amongst teams that do not have much difference in quality between them.

This is one of such games, it has all the markers of a game where the quality does not come to separate two sides. A draw is on the books, bank on it.

Under 2.5 goals

Wales have not scored more than a goal in a game in Six of their last seven outings, they are a very low scoring side.

Iran on the other hand have only found the back of the net two times in one game in one of their last six games, they are also a low scoring side.

Predicting an under 1.5 outing for each side, under 2.5 outcome for the match is very feasible.

Iran over 0.5 goals

Iran are a low scoring side, but they managed to put two past England in the opening game of the group, and then went on to miss a couple more.

