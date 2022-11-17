There are so many avenues to make money on while club football is on break, and the world cup provides many of such opportunities, one of which is betting on individual group outcomes.
Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)
We have made our picks for most likely group winners, teams to qualify, and score the most goals in Group A. The group has Qatar, Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal.
Netherlands, Senegal odds to win World Cup Group A
The group contains Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, there is no denying Netherlands stand the better chance of coming out group winners, and Netherlands to win Group A @ 1.42 odds is an interesting staking option.
Memphis Depay could be out for the first couple of games making Netherlands significantly weaker, in that case considering Senegal to win Group A @ 5.50 odds is worth a punt.
Odds for team to qualify from Group A
The safest bet here if you are looking to stake money you do not want to lose is betting Netherlands to qualify from Group A. The Flying Dutchmen are in good form coming into this World Cup and are clearly the best team in Group A.
If you do not mind a little risk, Senegal or Ecuador to qualify from Group A are worth the risk. The African champions might be missing their best player in Sadio Mane, but they have what it takes to emulate their performance in 2002 when they qualified from their group. Ecuador are also worth the stake, having endured a rigorous qualification process in a highly-competitive CONMEBOL.
Odds for the highest scoring team in Group A
Netherlands to be the highest scoring team in Group A should be your pick if you are looking to explore this option in this group.
If you would like a riskier pick with higher reward however, Qatar to be the highest scoring team in Group A should be your pick. The host nation will have the backing of home fans and this could spur them on in front on goal.
