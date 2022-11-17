Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

We have made our picks for most likely group winners, teams to qualify, and score the most goals in Group A. The group has Qatar, Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal.

Bet9ja odds for Qatar 2022 Group A
Bet9ja odds for Qatar 2022 Group A

There are so many avenues to make money on while club football is on break, and the world cup provides many of such opportunities, one of which is betting on individual group outcomes.

Recommended articles

The group contains Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, there is no denying Netherlands stand the better chance of coming out group winners, and Netherlands to win Group A @ 1.42 odds is an interesting staking option.

Netherlands are the favorites in Group A
Netherlands are the favorites in Group A Pulse Nigeria

Memphis Depay could be out for the first couple of games making Netherlands significantly weaker, in that case considering Senegal to win Group A @ 5.50 odds is worth a punt.

The safest bet here if you are looking to stake money you do not want to lose is betting Netherlands to qualify from Group A. The Flying Dutchmen are in good form coming into this World Cup and are clearly the best team in Group A.

Senegal will hope to emulate their performance in 2002
Senegal will hope to emulate their performance in 2002 pulse senegal

If you do not mind a little risk, Senegal or Ecuador to qualify from Group A are worth the risk. The African champions might be missing their best player in Sadio Mane, but they have what it takes to emulate their performance in 2002 when they qualified from their group. Ecuador are also worth the stake, having endured a rigorous qualification process in a highly-competitive CONMEBOL.

Netherlands to be the highest scoring team in Group A should be your pick if you are looking to explore this option in this group.

If you would like a riskier pick with higher reward however, Qatar to be the highest scoring team in Group A should be your pick. The host nation will have the backing of home fans and this could spur them on in front on goal.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Odds on Group H

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Odds on Group F

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Bet9ja odds for Qatar 2022 Group A

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

All FIFA World Cup Top Scorers [Golden Boot winners]

All FIFA World Cup Top Scorers [Golden Boot winners]

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah