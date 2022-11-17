Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Netherlands, Senegal odds to win World Cup Group A

The group contains Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, there is no denying Netherlands stand the better chance of coming out group winners, and Netherlands to win Group A @ 1.42 odds is an interesting staking option.

Pulse Nigeria

Memphis Depay could be out for the first couple of games making Netherlands significantly weaker, in that case considering Senegal to win Group A @ 5.50 odds is worth a punt.

Odds for team to qualify from Group A

The safest bet here if you are looking to stake money you do not want to lose is betting Netherlands to qualify from Group A. The Flying Dutchmen are in good form coming into this World Cup and are clearly the best team in Group A.

pulse senegal

If you do not mind a little risk, Senegal or Ecuador to qualify from Group A are worth the risk. The African champions might be missing their best player in Sadio Mane, but they have what it takes to emulate their performance in 2002 when they qualified from their group. Ecuador are also worth the stake, having endured a rigorous qualification process in a highly-competitive CONMEBOL.

Odds for the highest scoring team in Group A

Netherlands to be the highest scoring team in Group A should be your pick if you are looking to explore this option in this group.