Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out Bet9ja odds for most likely group winners, teams to qualify, and score the most goals in group A. The group has Qatar, Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal.

Bet9ja odds for Qatar 2022 Group A
There are so many avenues to make money on while club football is on break, and the world cup provides many of such opportunities, one of which is betting on individual group outcomes.

The group contains Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, there is no denying Netherlands stand the better chance of coming out group winners, and Netherlands to win group A @ 1.46 odds on Bet9ja, is an interesting staking option.

Bet9ja odds for Netherlands to win at the World Cup
Bet9ja odds for Netherlands to win at the World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Memphis Depay could be out for the first couple of games making Netherlands significantly weaker, in that case considering Senegal to win group A @ 5.50 odds on Bet9ja is worth a punt.

The safest bet here if you are looking to stake money you do not want to lose is betting Netherlands to qualify from group A @ 1.10 odds on Bet9ja.

Bet9ja Odds for Senegal to win at the World Cup
Bet9ja Odds for Senegal to win at the World Cup pulse senegal

If you do not mind a little risk, Senegal to qualify from group A @ 2.00 odds on Bet9ja and Ecuador to qualify from group A @ 1.90 odds on bet9ja are worth checking out.

Netherlands to be the highest scoring team in group A @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja should be your pick if you are looking to explore this option in this group.

If you would like a riskier pick with higher reward however, Ecuador to be the highest scoring team in group A @ 6.00 odds on Bet9ja should be your pick.

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Why Pique has a four-match ban other top-rated football stories today

Why Pique has a four-match ban other top-rated football stories today

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

