The Bookmakers have opened up the opportunity to make money off betting on various options before the knockout stage kicks off from group to group.
Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team) [Copy]
We have made out predictions for most likely group winners, teams to qualify, and score the most in the group that has Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland.
Predictions for Group C winner
This group contains Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, there is a clear favourite here, Mexico are no longer what they used to be, Poland have not been great in recent times with one win their last five games including a 6-1 loss to Belgium and Saudi Arabia are Saudi Arabia.
Argentina to are amongst the favourites to win the competition outright, its very safe to expect the to win Group C.
Argentina to top Group C is the clear option here and we think it is a no-brainer at 1.39 odds.
Teams to qualify from Group C
Argentina are undisputed favourites to finish in at least a top two spot, it would take a miracle for the team with the longest active unbeaten run in international football to fail to qualify .
For the second qualifying spot on the group it would end up being contested by Poland and Mexico, no disrespect to Saudi Arabia, however Poland have a slight edge as they have star power in Lewandowski. Mexico are not quite as they were, they finished the CONCACAF qualifications behind Canada.
Highest scoring team in Group C
This is actually a straightforward pick and you should not need convincing for this to be your pick if this is an option you are willing explore, Argentina would outscore every other person on their group as they have much more fire power.
